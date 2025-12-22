AMFM (Artistically Made Fashionable Music) Technologies Unveils Next Generation Bold Mini™ and New Artist Ownership Platform Designed in Jacksonville

Culture-tech company introduces a disruptive model for music ownership, artist revenue, and creative entrepreneurship.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMFM (Artistically Made Fashionable Music) Technologies is introducing the newest evolution of its Bold Mini™ music device and a groundbreaking platform that reimagines how artists distribute and monetize music. Designed in Jacksonville, the company's innovation positions Northeast Florida as a rising player in the national conversation around culture-tech, creator economies, and next-generation entertainment industries.

Bold Mini

Founded by Jacksonville leaders in music, education, and creative strategy, AMFM is building a system where artists and fans participate in a new ownership-based digital economy—rather than relying solely on traditional streaming platforms.

A New Creative-Commerce Infrastructure

AMFM's expanded ecosystem allows artists to sell music directly to fans, offer limited-edition collectible SD card releases, and earn through an affiliate-driven model tied to Bold Mini™ device sales and digital downloads.

The company is also introducing the Artist Ownership Movement™, a commerce-focused platform designed to help independent creators generate sustainable revenue while maintaining full control of their intellectual property.

"We're creating a modern pathway for how artists earn and how music is valued in today's economy," said Troy McNair Sr., Chief Strategy & Impact Officer at AMFM Technologies. "This strengthens not just creators, but the ecosystem of innovation we're building here in Jacksonville."

The Bold Mini™: A Culture-Tech Device Designed in Jacksonville

The updated Bold Mini™ functions as a compact, high-design music player combining nostalgia with modern performance. Its features include:

Offline listening and real file ownership

USB-C seamless uploads

High-fidelity sound

SD Card Collector Drops with exclusive artist content

Video, radio, recorder, and e-book capabilities

Custom artist editions and branded collaborations

The device is engineered as both a functional tool and a cultural artifact—expanding the creative economy beyond digital-only models.

SD Card Collector Editions™ Elevate Music into a Physical-Digital Hybrid Product

Artists partnering with AMFM can release curated SD card collections featuring:

Albums

Bonus tracks

Visual content

Exclusive audio notes

Digital booklets

Branded packaging

These Collector Drops tap into the resurgence of physical media while utilizing modern technology to offer fans a new form of ownership and engagement.

A Step Forward for Jacksonville's Innovation Sector

AMFM's expansion reinforces Jacksonville's reputation as a region where creative industries, technology, and entrepreneurship converge. The company's work aligns with broader citywide efforts to attract talent, elevate cultural infrastructure, and grow the local economy through innovation-driven enterprises.

"This is designed for creators everywhere, but its roots are in Jacksonville's unique blend of culture and innovation," said Maurice "Mo" Henderson, Chief Vision & Innovation Officer at AMFM Technologies. "We're proud to contribute to the creative and entrepreneurial momentum happening across the city."

Positioning Jacksonville as a Culture-Tech Capital

With its hybrid model—combining hardware, software, intellectual property, and cultural relevance—AMFM is helping expand Jacksonville's presence in the national conversation around creator-focused technology and entertainment innovation.

The company anticipates partnerships with artists, educators, entrepreneurs, and cultural institutions that share the vision of elevating ownership, access, and creative empowerment.

For Artists, Creators, and Partners

AMFM invites artists, music professionals, and creative organizations to explore opportunities within the Artist Ownership Movement™ and the Bold Mini™ ecosystem.

Learn more at: www.boldmini.com

SOURCE AMFM Entertainment