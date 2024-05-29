AMFM Healthcare and Beck Institute Team Up to Train 200 Mental Health Providers in Groundbreaking Modality

The project will enhance AMFM's mental health services through Recovery-Oriented Cognitive Therapy

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMFM Healthcare, a leading provider in behavioral health services, announces an organization-wide training and implementation project with 501(c)3 nonprofit Beck Institute for Cognitive Behavior Therapy to reinforce their longstanding commitment to clinical excellence in treating mental health conditions.

Over 18 months, Beck Institute's experts will train 200 of AMFM Healthcare's staff members, including social workers, counselors, and psychiatrists, as well as direct care staff in Recovery-Oriented Cognitive Therapy (CT-R), an evidence-based modality that promotes recovery and resiliency. This comprehensive training will impact the entire care continuum, from residential care to partial hospital and intensive outpatient services. AMFM Healthcare's staff will be able to implement CT-R throughout the full life cycles of their clients, improving outcomes for individuals who have been given a range of mental health diagnoses.

The Beck Institute Center for Recovery-Oriented Cognitive Therapy trains professionals, students, and paraprofessionals across disciplines, settings, experience, and skill levels in the revolutionary practice of CT-R. Originally developed to empower individuals given a diagnosis of a serious mental health condition, CT-R applies broadly to individuals experiencing a range of challenges. It can be flexibly adapted and integrated into existing services throughout the continuum of care. CT-R is collaborative, person-centered, and strengths-based, and focuses on developing an individual's sense of purpose, empowerment, and belonging.

"Our alignment with Beck Institute will further build upon our goal of becoming a leader in this space as the need for more mental health services rises," said Chief Executive Officer of AMFM Healthcare Ted Guastello. "We are strongly committed to not only providing data informed care, but also investing in our staff to provide the tools to better serve our clients."

"We are thrilled to bring Recovery-Oriented Cognitive Therapy to the full staff at AMFM Healthcare," said Paul Grant, PhD, Director of the Center for Recovery-Oriented Cognitive Therapy. "We share in AMFM's Healthcare's belief that this training will be transformative for their staff and the individuals they serve."

Established in 2007, AMFM Healthcare laid its foundation with its flagship program, A Mission for Michael, an adult residential mental health facility located in Orange County. In 2021, A Mission for Michael extended its adult residential services into Virginia, marking a pivotal step in its expansion efforts. Building upon this success, AMFM Healthcare further broadened its scope by introducing its adolescent residential treatment program, Mission Prep, initially in California in 2023 and subsequently in Virginia earlier this year. This strategic growth exemplifies AMFM Healthcare's steadfast commitment to enhancing access to mental healthcare nationwide. Concurrently, AMFM Healthcare has introduced its Intensive Outpatient Program, Mission Connection, designed to offer comprehensive care for clients transitioning from residential care and those seeking support at a lower acuity level. This expansion enables AMFM Healthcare to provide a complete continuum of care, encompassing residential, Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), and Intensive Outpatient services. Supported by a dedicated clinical team, the organization specializes in diagnosing and treating a wide range of mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, trauma disorders, substance abuse, and personality disorders.

For more information on program offerings, please visit amfmtreatment.com.

About AMFM Healthcare

AMFM Healthcare is a leading provider in behavioral health services. At AMFM Healthcare, individuals find a trusted partner in their mental health journey. With a diverse range of services tailored to address various mental health needs, the central aim remains consistent: to facilitate positive, enduring change in the lives of clients and their families. Recognizing the challenges associated with mental health, AMFM Healthcare's approach combines empathy with practical tools for healing. Emphasizing the inherent strengths of each individual, the focus lies on achieving meaningful outcomes. Through a warm and collaborative atmosphere, clients receive personalized care from a dedicated team of experienced, highly trained treatment professionals committed to their well-being. Our programs, A Mission for Michael, Mission Prep, and Mission Connection, each have a specific focus allowing us to cater treatment programs for individual clients.

About Beck Institute

Beck Institute is a 501(c)3 nonprofit established in 1994 by Dr. Aaron T. Beck and Dr. Judith S. Beck. As the leading source for Cognitive Behavior Therapy training and resources, Beck Institute has provided more than 45,000 clinicians from 130 countries with state-of-the-art training in CBT. In 2019, Beck Institute opened the Beck Institute Center for Recovery-Oriented Cognitive Therapy to promote and disseminate the practice of CT-R and help organizations implement this transformative approach across a network of care. Our team partners with multidisciplinary staff, teaching them effective ways to understand and facilitate recovery and resiliency and help individuals access motivation, develop powerful aspirations, overcome challenges in daily living, and actively pursue the life of their choosing. This empowering program has been implemented in state and local health systems across the country, helping individuals with serious mental health conditions move from languishing to flourishing.

Media Contact:

5W Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE AMFM Healthcare