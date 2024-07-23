AMFM Healthcare, Leading Provider in Behavioral Health Services Announces Stephen Ebbett As New Chief Marketing Officer

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMFM Healthcare, a leading provider in behavioral health services, announced today that Stephen Ebbett has joined as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Ebbett is a passionate, mission driven and innovative marketing leader that brings over 20 years of experience in delivering marketing initiatives across multiple verticals. He will serve as a member of AMFM Healthcare's leadership team, reporting directly to CEO Ted Guastello. Ebbett will oversee brand and growth marketing for each program AMFM Healthcare offers to help clients, families and loved ones find the help and resources they need and deserve.

Stephen joining our team as CMO is a significant step forward for AMFM Healthcare," said Ted Guastello, Chief Executive Officer. "His wealth of experience in the behavioral health sector and his leadership skills will play a crucial role in our ongoing expansion efforts, allowing us to meet the growing demand for mental health services and support more individuals in their journey to heal."

Ebbett joins the team from American Addiction Centers where he served as the company's Chief Digital and Marketing Officer. At American Addiction Centers he led the company's traditional and digital marketing efforts to drive census and help solidify AAC's position as a leader in the industry. Prior to working in the recovery space, Ebbett spent 10 years at Assurant leading digital transformation globally across all customer-facing properties.

"It's a privilege to be able to work in an industry where the work that we do and the care that we give make a profound difference to so many lives," said Stephen Ebbett, CMO of AMFM Healthcare. "I am inspired by AMFM Healthcare's mission and look forward to helping support the continued momentum of AMFM Healthcare's growth"

About AMFM Healthcare

AMFM Healthcare is a leading provider in behavioral health services. At AMFM Healthcare, individuals find a trusted partner in their mental health journey. With a diverse range of services tailored to address various mental health needs, the central aim remains consistent: to facilitate positive, enduring change in the lives of clients and their families. Recognizing the challenges associated with mental health, AMFM Healthcare's approach combines empathy with practical tools for healing. Emphasizing the inherent strengths of each individual, the focus lies on achieving meaningful outcomes. Through a warm and collaborative atmosphere, clients receive personalized care from a dedicated team of experienced, highly trained treatment professionals committed to their well-being. Our programs, A Mission for Michael, Mission Prep, and Mission Connection, each have a specific focus allowing us to cater treatment programs for individual clients.

