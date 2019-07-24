amg International GmbH Announces First Placement of the ARCHIMEDES Biodegradable Biliary and Pancreatic Stent in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- amg International GmbH (amg), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dublin, Ireland based Q3 Medical Devices Limited (Q3), announced that Professor Anthony Teoh of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Prince of Wales Hospital successfully implanted the first ARCHIMEDES Biodegradable Biliary/Pancreatic Stent in Hong Kong.

ARCHIMEDES Biodegradable Biliary/Pancreatic Stent

The patient was presented with pain and an elevated bilirubin score which necessitated further investigation. A 2 cm ampullary benign tumor or adenoma was discovered in and around the duodenal papilla. An Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) was performed to rule out further intraductal growth and then an ampullectomy was performed to remove the benign tumor. An ARCHIMEDES stent was then placed to minimize the risk of pancreatitis post the ampullectomy.

Professor Anthony Teoh stated after the case, "[I] wanted to use the biodegradable stent for this patient, as it is extremely beneficial to avoid having to bring the patient back for a repeat procedure."

"This represents a great milestone to have the first ARCHIMEDES stent placed in China," remarked Paul Li, President and General Manager of China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Ltd. "ARCHIMEDES and the biodegradable product pipeline as a whole represent a major paradigm shift and we are proud to be a principle driver in the technology."

Eric Mangiardi, CEO and President of Q3 Medical said, "We continue to see the global adoption of our innovative products and how powerful they have been in changing the treatment algorithm for physicians and their patients. We are incredibly honored and proud to have Professor Teoh be the first user in Hong Kong of our groundbreaking technology, as we see this as a direct link to China and helping people there suffering from these life-threatening diseases."

The ARCHIMEDES Biodegradable Biliary/Pancreatic Stent is the only fully biodegradable stent approved for placement in obstructed biliary or pancreatic ducts, in the world. While biliary and pancreatic duct stents are typically made of plastic or metal, amg's ARCHIMEDES stent is made of a combination of dissolving materials permitting different rates of degradation depending on the clinical indication. The ARCHIMEDES stent is designed to completely degrade via hydrolysis in approximately 12 days, 20, days or 11 weeks, depending on its composition. The stent is designed to maintain duct patency, without occlusion as it degrades, due to its patented design. It is intended as an option to potentially avoid repeat procedures to remove traditional non-biodegradable plastic stents, avoiding additional cost of care and risk for patients.

About Q3 Medical Devices Ltd.

Q3 Medical Devices Ltd. is an Ireland based holding company with multiple global operations in Germany, China, & the United States along with a strong global partnership, and an ever growing strategic investor base, including China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Limited listed on the Hong Kong Exchange and Boill Holding Group, Shanghai China. The holding and its companies are focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of its novel bioresorbable, micro invasive, drug delivery, and core products platforms for interventional cardiology, peripheral vascular, and non-vascular diseases.

Q3 Medical Devices Ltd. was formed by a global group of entrepreneurs, manufactures, distributors, industry doctors, and investors, focused on the development and acquisition of medical device businesses with annual revenues between 1-10 Million. The acquisitions are targeted in areas that expand the groups manufacturing base and capabilities, grow its distribution channel and accelerate its products offering, focusing on the minimally invasive treatment of patients with cardiology, peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases.

For further information, visit http://www.q3medical.com/.

About China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Ltd

China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Ltd. is an investment holding company principally engaged in the marketing, promotion and sales of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. The Company operates through two business segments. The Ophthalmic Pharmaceutical Products segment is engaged in the sales of ophthalmic pharmaceutical products by provision of channel management services and co-promotion services. The Products Sold Via the Provision of Comprehensive Marketing, Promotion and Channel Management Services segment is engaged in the sales of all pharmaceutical products and medical devices except for ophthalmic pharmaceutical products. The Company is also engaged in the manufacturing of chemical and pharmaceutical products through its subsidiaries.

http://www.pioneer-pharma.com/

About Boill Holding Group

Boill Holding Group is an international Diversified Enterprise Group with a global presence focused on real estate development, international trade, asset management, and transformational investments in the emerging industries of comprehensive healthcare and intelligent manufacturing sectors. With over 1 Trillion RNB in Assets Boill will continue to focus on expanding its global presence in the Asset Management and Financial Investment areas with focus on the comprehensive healthcare and intelligent manufacturing sectors.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Shanghai, China Boill Holding Group, though the visionary leadership of Chairman Qui Dongfang has lead the transformation from a traditional real estate development enterprise to a diversified conglomerate with a global presence in Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, France, Ireland, and the USA.

http://www.boill.com/

