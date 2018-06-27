Amgen And Health And Benefits Consultant Piper Jordan Partner On First Migraine Project With Employers

The burden of migraine has been under-recognized, despite the fact that American employers lose an estimated $11 billion each year, largely due to missed work days and lost productivity.1 In fact, in a recent global migraine patient survey, employed respondents in the U.S. reported they felt a lack of support and judged at work. Although the majority of their employers (80 percent) knew about their migraine, only 21 percent offered support, all of which underscores the need for better awareness and support in the workplace.2

"Migraine is a distinct neurological disease that is too often stigmatized or overlooked in the workplace. This unique partnership reinforces Amgen's commitment to giving individuals impacted by migraine a voice in both their professional and personal lives," said Joshua J. Ofman, M.D., senior vice president, Global Value, Access and Policy at Amgen. "We hope this serves as a positive example for other companies and implores them to better understand why and how they should treat migraine as a serious disease. We believe wholeheartedly in promoting an open and ongoing dialogue among those with migraine and their employers."

Amgen and Piper Jordan will launch a migraine disease management program, "Manage My Migraine," to several large employers representing more than 50,000 employees across multiple industries. The program consists of an educational program component as well as a research study, which will help unlock insights around the burden of migraine in the workplace, including its impact on absenteeism, presenteeism, healthcare utilization and costs. The wellness portion of the program includes five unique webinars, email tips and a website containing disease information. The study portion of the program includes a mobile app to track migraine symptoms that will be analyzed.

"As an employee benefits management group that offers workplace programs to a multitude of employers across the United States, we are delighted to be partnering with Amgen on this initiative," said Robyn Piper, Partner at Piper Jordan. "Both Amgen and Piper Jordan are committed to better understanding the burden of migraine and addressing stigma in the workplace."

Together, Amgen and Piper Jordan will use the insights gained in this project to inform future strategy and determine how to best disseminate the study findings to benefit those living with migraine.

"Migraine affects millions of Americans, especially those during their prime working years," said Lori Johnston, senior vice president of Human Resources at Amgen. "Although employers provide a variety of disease management programs, rarely are programs offered specifically for people living with migraine. We're thrilled to be partnering with Piper Jordan to challenge public perception of migraine disease and facilitate informed communication among people with the disease and those who live and work with them."

Piper Jordan manages population health programs for national, large market employers across the U.S., representing employees across a multitude of industries.

About Migraine

People with frequent migraine may lose more than half their life to migraine. They endure debilitating pain, physical impairment, and live in constant dread of the next attack – all of which is compounded by a widespread misperception of the disease.3 The 2016 Global Burden of Disease Study ranks migraine among the top 10 causes of years lived with disability worldwide.4 Migraine is associated with personal and societal burdens of pain, disability, and financial cost, and it remains under-recognized and under-treated.3

About Piper Jordan

Piper Jordan is a national professional services firm devoted to delivering innovative benefit and health care management strategies to large employers. Their health care practice is built around the core values of controlling employer cost without sacrificing quality. Drawing from a strong history of analyzing complex employer and population health needs, Piper Jordan is keenly focused on providing high-performance insights and is dedicated to providing its full array of resources and talent for the development of effective employer-sponsored health care programs. For more information, visit www.piperjordan.com.

About Amgen

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its biologics manufacturing expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be the world's largest independent biotechnology company, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen.

Amgen and Value-Based Programs

As a collaborative partner within the healthcare system, Amgen believes that engaging in value-based programs with stakeholders creates mutually beneficial opportunities to improve costs, quality of care and the patient experience.

Globally, Amgen is engaged in over 75 distinct, value-based projects, spanning disease state collaborations, risk sharing, cost-cap programs, and outcomes-based agreements. The company has more than 25 ongoing partnerships in the United States and has several other collaborations under development.

About Amgen and Novartis Neuroscience Collaboration

In August 2015, Amgen entered into a global collaboration with Novartis to develop and commercialize pioneering treatments in the field of migraine and Alzheimer's disease. At the center of the Amgen and Novartis neuroscience collaboration is the shared mission to fight migraine and the stereotypes and misperceptions surrounding this debilitating disease.

About the Amgen and Novartis Migraine Mission

Migraine has gone under-appreciated and under-treated for too long. Amgen and Novartis have committed to leading the charge together against migraine misperceptions. Through outreach and education our goal is to challenge public perception of migraine disease, assist people in getting the treatment they need and facilitate informed communication among people with migraine and those who live and work with them, including co-workers, employers and insurers. Future initiatives will include a focus on addressing how stigma against migraine manifests in the workplace: migraine gets in between people and their careers, and in between employee and employer. We hope our workplace program will serve as an example to coworkers, employers and human resources to help each party understand why and how they should treat migraine as a serious disease.

