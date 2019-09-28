Amgen Announces New Clinical Data Evaluating Novel Investigational KRAS(G12C) Inhibitor In Patients With Solid Tumors At ESMO 2019

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced new data from the ongoing Phase 1 study evaluating AMG 510 in patients with previously treated KRAS G12C-mutant solid tumors. The data include the first evidence of anti-tumor activity reported in patients with colorectal cancer (CRC) and appendiceal cancer, as well as previously presented non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) findings. AMG 510 continues to be well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities. These data are being presented during a poster discussion at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2019 Congress.

The study enrolled 76 patients with KRAS G12C-mutant solid tumors. Data being presented at ESMO include a subset of 55 evaluable patients as of the July 2019 data cutoff, including CRC, appendiceal cancer and NSCLC patients from the Phase 1 study. Of the 55 patients, 29 had CRC. Twelve patients with CRC received the target dose of 960 mg once daily and 10 remain on treatment. One patient in this dose cohort experienced a partial response and 10 had stable disease for a disease control rate of 92%. Thirteen of the evaluable patients with NSCLC received 960 mg, of which seven (54%) achieved a partial response at one or more timepoints and six (46%) achieved stable disease, for a disease control rate of 100%. Data across dosing cohorts also showed tumor responses in two evaluable patients with appendiceal cancer with one partial response and one experiencing stable disease.

"KRAS is the most frequently mutated oncogene in human tumors. Although KRASG12C has been a formidable target for nearly four decades, we can now report responses in patients with non-small cell lung, colorectal and appendiceal cancers," said David M. Reese, M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen. "We are encouraged by these early results, particularly since these patients have progressed after receiving a median of four prior therapies, and in some cases as many as 10. The data suggest there are relevant molecular differences between tumor types. We are initiating combination studies to further explore the potential of AMG 510 in lung and colorectal tumors."

Among the 76 patients enrolled across treatment groups, 52 remain on treatment. The majority of treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were grade 1 and 2. Only two TRAEs were grade 3 (diarrhea and anemia). There were no grade 4 or higher TRAEs.

"The prognosis for patients with advanced colorectal cancer remains poor," said Marwan G. Fakih, M.D., clinical study investigator and co-director of the Gastrointestinal Cancer Program, City of Hope, Duarte, Calif. "These are heavily pre-treated colorectal cancer patients, with a median progression-free survival of just over two months, so to see patients still on treatment at the target dose after more than three months is very encouraging."

About the Phase 1 Study

The Phase 1, first-in-human, open-label multicenter study enrolled patients with KRAS G12C- mutant solid tumors. Eligible patients were heavily pretreated with at least two or more prior lines of treatment, consistent with their tumor type and stage of disease. The primary endpoint is safety, and key secondary endpoints include pharmacokinetics, objective response rate (assessed every six weeks), duration of response and progression-free survival. Patients were enrolled in four dose cohorts: 180 mg, 360 mg, 720 mg and 960 mg, taken orally once a day.

When evaluating tumor response, a partial response was defined by Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) 1.1 as at least a 30% decrease in the sum of the diameters of target lesions.1 Stable disease was defined as having neither sufficient tumor shrinkage to qualify for a partial response nor sufficient increase to qualify for progressive disease.

About KRAS

The subject of almost four decades of research, the RAS gene family are the most frequently mutated oncogenes in human cancers.2,3 Within this family, KRAS is the most prevalent variant and is particularly common in solid tumors.3 A specific mutation known as KRAS G12C is found in approximately 13% of non-small cell lung cancers, three to five percent of colorectal cancers and one to two percent of numerous other solid tumors.4 Approximately 30,000 patients are diagnosed each year in the United States with KRAS G12C-mutant cancers.5 KRASG12C has been considered "undruggable" due to a lack of traditional small molecule binding pockets on the protein. Amgen is exploring the potential of KRASG12C inhibition across a broad variety of tumor types.

About Amgen Oncology

Amgen Oncology is searching for and finding answers to incredibly complex questions that will advance care and improve lives for cancer patients and their families. Our research drives us to understand the disease in the context of the patient's life – not just their cancer journey – so they can take control of their lives.

For the last four decades, we have been dedicated to discovering the firsts that matter in oncology and to finding ways to reduce the burden of cancer. Building on our heritage, Amgen continues to advance the largest pipeline in the Company's history, moving with great speed to advance those innovations for the patients who need them.

At Amgen, we are driven by our commitment to transform the lives of cancer patients and keep them at the center of everything we do.

For more information, follow us on www.twitter.com/amgenoncology.

About Amgen

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen.

