Amgen Appoints Amy E. Miles To Board Of Directors

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen today announced the appointment of Amy E. Miles to its Board of Directors, effective July 23, 2020. Ms. Miles will serve as a member of the Board's Audit Committee and Governance and Nominating Committee. Following the appointment of Ms. Miles, the Board will be composed of 12 directors, 11 of whom are independent.

"Amy is an accomplished business leader and an experienced public company board member," said Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive office of Amgen. "We are confident that she will add great value to Amgen and our Board of Directors."

Ms. Miles is the former chair of the board (from 2015 to 2018) and chief executive officer (from 2009 to 2018) of Regal Entertainment Group, Inc. Ms. Miles also served as chief executive officer of Regal Cinemas, Inc. from 2009 to 2018. Prior to this, Ms. Miles served as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, Regal Entertainment Group from 2002 to 2009. She also served as the executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of Regal Cinemas from 2000 to 2009. Ms. Miles joined Regal Cinemas in 1999 as Senior Vice President of Finance. Previously, Ms. Miles was with Deloitte & Touche, LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

Ms. Miles has been a director of Norfolk Southern Corporation, a transportation company, since 2014 and serves on the Executive Committee, Governance and Nominating Committee, and chairs the Audit Committee. Ms. Miles has been a director of Gap Inc., an apparel retail company, since 2020 and serves on the Audit and Finance Committee. Ms. Miles was a director of National CineMedia, Inc., a cinema advertising company, from 2011 to 2015. She was a director of Townsquare Media, Inc., a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company, from 2014 until 2016.

Ms. Miles has been a director of ASM Global, a privately-held entertainment and venue management company, since 2019. Ms. Miles serves on the boards of trustees of the University of Tennessee and the Boys and Girls Club of Eastern Tennessee.

About Amgen

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its biologics manufacturing expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be the world's largest independent biotechnology company, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

