Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform

"There are many millions of students who, as a result of economic or geographic limitations, simply do not have access to one of the most central aspects of being a scientist, which is working in a laboratory," said Professor Robert Lue, principal investigator of LabXchange and professor of the Practice of Molecular and Cellular Biology at Harvard. "LabXchange addresses this issue with a platform that integrates dynamic experimental simulations with background curriculum and social networking — all created to more effectively expose students of varying backgrounds to the authentic and engaging experience of scientific discovery."

As the founding sponsor, the Amgen Foundation has awarded $6.5 million in grant funding to Harvard University to develop, launch and grow the LabXchange platform for teachers and students globally. The Amgen Foundation will be engaged throughout the development of LabXchange, and Amgen scientists with industry experience will play key advisory roles to enhance the impact of the platform. LabXchange will be building prototypes and testing them with potential users beginning in the summer of 2018, and is expected to launch globally in 2019.

"Advances in technology are not only having an incredible impact on how we develop and deliver innovative medicines to patients, but also in how we educate and inspire the next generation of scientists," said Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen. "By joining forces with Harvard, LabXchange's interactive educational platform will give students studying biology around the world access to a unique virtual lab experience for free, dramatically expanding the Amgen Foundation's reach in science education."

For nearly three decades, the Amgen Foundation has supported science education in meaningful ways to inspire students around the world. The Amgen Biotech Experience has reached more than 600,000 high school students by empowering teachers to bring a biotechnology curriculum into their classrooms. The Amgen Scholars Program has reached thousands of undergraduate students, enabling them to participate in diverse, cutting-edge research opportunities at world-class institutions. As a free online platform focused on the lab experience, LabXchange will strengthen the breadth and depth of what the Amgen Foundation already offers to high school and college students.

LabXchange will be built on the edX platform, which is presently used by over 35 million learners globally. The combination of high-quality content with the sharing capabilities of social networking will allow LabXchange to integrate knowledge-based preparation for lab research with the benefits of human-based mentoring and sharing. EdX, as the largest online learning platform in the world, is uniquely positioned to join with Harvard and the Amgen Foundation to address this need.

"EdX is delighted to be a part of this groundbreaking initiative, which aligns completely with edX's mission to increase access to high-quality education for all learners, everywhere," said Anant Agarwal, chief executive officer at edX. "Working with Harvard and the Amgen Foundation will allow us to develop a platform that not only creates positive outcomes for learners looking to engage in the field of scientific research, but expands innovative online learning experiences that are flexible, personalized and adaptive on a global scale."

LabXchange is inviting collaboration with high school teachers and undergraduate research mentors to provide feedback on prototypes, together with insights into the most effective content and forms of interactivity.

About Amgen Foundation

The Amgen Foundation seeks to advance excellence in science education to inspire the next generation of innovators, and invest in strengthening communities where Amgen staff members live and work. To date, the Foundation has donated nearly $300 million to local, regional, and international nonprofit organizations that impact society in inspiring and innovative ways. The Amgen Foundation brings the excitement of discovery to the scientists of tomorrow through several signature programs, including Amgen Scholars, Amgen Biotech Experience, and Amgen Teach. For more information, visit www.AmgenInspires.com and follow us on Twitter @AmgenFoundation.

About Amgen

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen.

About Harvard University

Harvard University is devoted to excellence in teaching, learning, and research, and to developing leaders in many disciplines who make a difference globally. The University, which is based in Cambridge and Boston, Massachusetts, has an enrollment of over 20,000 degree candidates, including undergraduate, graduate, and professional students. Harvard has more than 360,000 alumni around the world.

About edX

EdX is a nonprofit, open-source learning destination offering online courses from more than 130 member institutions, composed of both leading global universities and colleges, and a diverse group of prominent organizations from around the world. Founded by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and based in Cambridge, MA, U.S.A., edX is focused on transforming online and classroom learning through groundbreaking methodologies, game-like educational experiences and cutting-edge research on an open-source platform. For more information, visit www.edX.org and follow us on Twitter @edXOnline.

