Amgen Highlights The Versatility Of The BiTE® Immuno-Oncology Platform In Multiple Tumor Types At ASCO 2019

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., June 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced new data from Phase 1 studies evaluating investigational bispecific T cell engager (BiTE®) molecules were presented at the 55th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in Chicago. Data presented included updated investigational AMG 420 safety and efficacy results in patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM), as well as initial results from the investigational AMG 212 (pasotuxizumab) first-in-human trial in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). BiTE technology is a targeted immuno-oncology platform that is designed to engage patients' own T cells to a tumor-specific antigen, activating the cytotoxic potential of T cells.

"Our BiTE immuno-oncology platform offers unique versatility, with the potential to treat various tumors through targeting tumor-associated antigens," said David M. Reese, M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen. "As a leader in the development of targeted immuno-oncology therapies, we continue to investigate and advance more than a dozen BiTE molecules across a broad range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. These data at the ASCO Annual Meeting reinforce the potential of BiTE technology for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers like multiple myeloma and prostate cancer."

ASCO Annual Meeting Abstract #8007: Evaluation of AMG 420, An Anti-BCMA Bispecific T Cell Engager (BiTE) Immunotherapy, In R/R Multiple Myeloma (MM) Patients: Updated Results of a First-in-Human (FIH) Phase 1 Dose-Escalation Study

Updated results from a Phase 1, first-in-human dose-escalation trial of investigational AMG 420, a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-targeting BiTE molecule, in patients with R/R MM were shared during an oral presentation at the ASCO Annual Meeting. This abstract was also selected for inclusion in the Best of ASCO® educational program. The objectives of the study included assessment of the safety, tolerability and anti-tumor activity of AMG 420 per International Myeloma Working Group 2006 Uniform Response Criteria for Multiple Myeloma. In the study, 42 patients with R/R MM who had progression after at least two prior lines of treatment (including a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory imide drug) received AMG 420 at varying doses [0.2 to 800 µg/day (d)]. Of the doses tested in this study, 400 µg/d was the maximum tolerated dose (MTD).

As of the latest readout, AMG 420 induced clinical responses in 13 of 42 patients across the dosing cohorts. Of the six patients that achieved a minimal residual disease (MRD)-negative complete response (CR), five were treated at the 400 µg/d dose. In addition, at the 400 µg/d dose, one patient achieved a very good partial response, and one achieved a partial response. The overall response rate at 400 µg/d was 70 percent (7/10). The median duration of response was nine months (range 5.8-13.6 months). Median time to response was one month, with 11 of 13 patients responding in the first cycle.

Serious adverse events (AEs) were reported in 19 patients (45 percent). Sixteen required hospitalization and four had prolonged hospitalization. No grade 3 or 4 central nervous system toxicities were observed. Serious AEs occurring in more than one patient included infections (n=13) and peripheral polyneuropathy (n=2). Treatment-related serious AEs included polyneuropathy (n=2, both grade 3) and edema (n=1, grade 3). Grade 3 cytokine release syndrome (CRS) was seen in one patient. Two patients died during the study from AEs not considered treatment-related: one patient died from acute respiratory distress due to concurrent flu and aspergillosis, and the second patient died from liver failure secondary to a viral infection during the course of treatment.

"These updated results presented at the ASCO Annual Meeting showed that AMG 420 at the 400 µg/d dose was efficacious with no new safety concerns in heavily pre-treated patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma," said Max S. Topp, M.D., professor, University Hospital of Wuerzburg, Germany, and AMG 420 clinical study investigator. "Based on these results, we recommend AMG 420 at the 400 µg/d dose for further investigation."

ASCO 2019 Abstract #5034: Phase 1 Study of Pasotuxizumab (BAY 2010112), a PSMA-targeting BiTE (Bispecific T Cell Engager) Immunotherapy for Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC)

Initial results from a Phase 1 dose-escalation study of investigational AMG 212 (pasotuxizumab, formerly known as BAY 2010112), in patients with mCRPC who are refractory to standard therapy were presented in a poster at the ASCO Annual Meeting. AMG 212 is an investigational BiTE molecule which is designed to target prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), a promising target in mCRPC. In the trial, 16 patients with mCRPC were enrolled into five dosing cohorts, with a target dose range of 5 to 80 µg/d delivered by continuous intravenous infusion. The primary objective was to determine safety and MTD and secondary objectives included pharmacokinetics (PK), biomarkers and tumor response. Antitumor activity as indicated by decline in serum level of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) was dose dependent. PSA decreases of ≥ 50 percent occurred in three patients (n=1 each in 20 µg/d, 40 µg/d and 80 µg/d cohorts). One long-term responder was treated for 14 months (40 µg/d) and one for 19.4 months (80 µg/d). The latter patient showed a complete regression of soft-tissue metastases and marked regression of bone metastases, as well as a significant and durable improvement in disease-related symptoms. Recruitment in the trial was stopped before MTD was reached to facilitate initiation of a new study sponsored by Amgen.

"Metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer is considered a heterogenous disease and despite advances made over the last few years, the majority of patients face a poor outlook1," said Horst-Dieter Hummel, M.D., University Hospital of Wuerzburg, Germany, and AMG 212 clinical study investigator. "In the first clinical study investigating the potential of a BiTE molecule in solid tumors, AMG 212 showed clinical activity, including two long-term responders. We look forward to studying AMG 212 further in this patient population."

The most common drug-related AEs were fever (94 percent, n=15) and chills (69 percent, n=11). A drug-related serious AE (fatigue) was reported in one patient. CRS was reported for three patients (19 percent); two were grade 2 and one was grade 3. No grade 5 AEs occurred.

Additional Updates on Amgen's BiTE Immuno-Oncology Platform at ASCO 2019

Amgen continues to investigate the BiTE immuno-oncology platform across a broad range of solid and hematologic malignancies with the goal of enhancing patient experience and therapeutic potential. Amgen is investigating more than a dozen BiTE molecules across a range of solid and hematologic malignancies, with an additional two trials-in-progress being presented at the ASCO Annual Meeting.

During poster sessions, researchers shared information on the studies of AMG 596, an investigational BiTE molecule targeting epidermal growth factor receptor variant III (EGFRvIII) in glioblastoma (GBM), and AMG 757, an investigational BiTE molecule targeting delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) in small-cell lung cancer (SCLC). GBM and SCLC are both aggressive and difficult-to-treat forms of cancer where there is a significant unmet medical need for patients.

Forty-three percent of GBM tumors test positive for amplification or mutation of the EGFR, the most common of which is the EGFRvIII gain-of-function mutation.2 A Phase 1, first-in-human, open-label, sequential dose-escalation and dose-expansion study is ongoing for investigational AMG 596, evaluating its safety, tolerability, and PK and pharmacodynamics in patients with EGFRvIII-postive glioblastoma. The study is expected to enroll 82 patients in two groups: one with recurrent GBM and a second in newly diagnosed patients in the maintenance treatment phase following standard of care treatment.

DLL3 is an inhibitory ligand of notch receptors that is expressed in most SCLC tumors but minimally expressed in normal tissues.3 An ongoing open-label, ascending, multiple-dose, Phase 1 study is evaluating investigational AMG 757 in adult patients with SCLC which has progressed or recurred after at least one platinum-based chemotherapy regimen. Primary objectives are to evaluate safety and tolerability and to determine the MTD or recommended Phase 2 dose. Secondary objectives are to characterize PK and evaluate preliminary anti-tumor activity.

About BiTE® Technology

BiTE® (Bispecific T cell engager) technology is a targeted immuno-oncology platform that is designed to engage patients' own T cells to any tumor-specific antigen, activating the cytotoxic potential of T cells with the goal of eliminating detectable cancer. The BiTE immuno-oncology platform has the potential to treat different tumor types through tumor-specific antigens. The BiTE platform has the goal of off-the-shelf solutions, which have the potential to make innovative T cell treatment available to all providers when their patients need it. Amgen is advancing more than a dozen BiTE molecules across a broad range of solid and hematologic malignancies, further investigating BiTE technology with the goal of enhancing patient experience and therapeutic potential.

About Amgen Oncology

Amgen Oncology is searching for and finding answers to incredibly complex questions that will advance care and improve lives for cancer patients and their families. Our research drives us to understand the disease in the context of the patient's life – not just their cancer journey – so they can take control of their lives.

For the last four decades, we have been dedicated to discovering the firsts that matter in oncology and to finding ways to reduce the burden of cancer. Building on our heritage, Amgen continues to advance the largest pipeline in the company's history, moving with great speed to advance those innovations for the patients who need them.

At Amgen, we are driven by our commitment to transform the lives of cancer patients and keep them at the center of everything we do.

About Amgen

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

