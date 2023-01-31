AMGEN POSTS FULL TRANSCRIPT AND AUDIO REPLAY OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 EARNINGS WEBCAST

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGNposted the full transcript and audio replay of the company's 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results webcast from earlier today.

The transcript, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com, under Investors. Audio of the webcast will also be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

