Amgen Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results







$Millions, except EPS and percentages

Q1'18

Q1'17

YOY Δ













Total Revenues

$ 5,554

$ 5,464

2% GAAP Operating Income

$ 2,726

$ 2,591

5% GAAP Net Income

$ 2,311

$ 2,071

12% GAAP Earnings Per Share

$ 3.25

$ 2.79

16% Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 3,038

$ 2,995

1% Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 2,466

$ 2,333

6% Non-GAAP EPS

$ 3.47

$ 3.15

10%

















References in this release to "non-GAAP" measures, measures presented "on a non-GAAP basis" and to "free cash flow" (computed by subtracting capital expenditures from operating cash flow) refer to non-GAAP financial measures. Adjustments to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and other items are presented on the attached reconciliations.

Product Sales Performance

Total product sales increased 3 percent for the first quarter of 2018 versus the first quarter of 2017.

increased 3 percent for the first quarter of 2018 versus the first quarter of 2017. Repatha sales increased 151 percent driven primarily by higher unit demand.

sales increased 151 percent driven primarily by higher unit demand. BLINCYTO ® (blinatumomab) sales increased 44 percent driven by higher unit demand.

(blinatumomab) sales increased 44 percent driven by higher unit demand. Sensipar/Mimpara ® (cinacalcet) sales increased 18 percent driven primarily by higher unit demand.

(cinacalcet) sales increased 18 percent driven primarily by higher unit demand. KYPROLIS sales increased 17 percent driven primarily by higher unit demand.

sales increased 17 percent driven primarily by higher unit demand. Prolia sales increased 16 percent driven primarily by higher unit demand.

sales increased 16 percent driven primarily by higher unit demand. Nplate ® (romiplostim) sales increased 16 percent driven by higher unit demand.

(romiplostim) sales increased 16 percent driven by higher unit demand. Vectibix ® (panitumumab) sales increased 15 percent driven primarily by higher unit demand.

(panitumumab) sales increased 15 percent driven primarily by higher unit demand. XGEVA sales increased 11 percent driven primarily by higher unit demand.

sales increased 11 percent driven primarily by higher unit demand. Parsabiv ™ (etelcalcetide) sales increased driven by our U.S. launch.

(etelcalcetide) sales increased driven by our U.S. launch. Neulasta ® (pegfilgrastim) sales decreased 5 percent driven by lower unit demand from continued declines in the use of myelosuppressive chemotherapy regimens and from favorable prior year changes in accounting estimates, offset partially by favorable changes in net selling price and inventory.

(pegfilgrastim) sales decreased 5 percent driven by lower unit demand from continued declines in the use of myelosuppressive chemotherapy regimens and from favorable prior year changes in accounting estimates, offset partially by favorable changes in net selling price and inventory. Enbrel ® (etanercept) sales decreased 6 percent driven primarily by lower unit demand and, to a lesser extent, lower net selling price and favorable prior year changes in accounting estimates, offset partially by favorable changes in inventory.

(etanercept) sales decreased 6 percent driven primarily by lower unit demand and, to a lesser extent, lower net selling price and favorable prior year changes in accounting estimates, offset partially by favorable changes in inventory. EPOGEN ® (epoetin alfa) sales decreased 10 percent driven primarily by unfavorable changes in net selling price and lower unit demand.

(epoetin alfa) sales decreased 10 percent driven primarily by unfavorable changes in net selling price and lower unit demand. Aranesp ® (darbepoetin alfa) sales decreased 11 percent driven primarily by the impact of competition on unit demand.

(darbepoetin alfa) sales decreased 11 percent driven primarily by the impact of competition on unit demand. NEUPOGEN® (filgrastim) sales decreased 30 percent driven primarily by the impact of competition on unit demand.

Product Sales Detail by Product and Geographic Region

$Millions, except percentages

Q1'18

Q1'17

YOY Δ



US ROW TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

















Repatha® $84 $39 $123

$49

* Parsabiv™

36 5 41

0

* BLINCYTO® 30 19 49

34

44% Sensipar® / Mimpara®

409 88 497

421

18% KYPROLIS®

137 85 222

190

17% Prolia®

320 174 494

425

16% Nplate®

112 67 179

154

16% Vectibix®

75 94 169

147

15% XGEVA®

332 113 445

402

11% Neulasta®

1,009 146 1,155

1,210

(5%) Enbrel®

1,050 55 1,105

1,181

(6%) EPOGEN®

244 0 244

270

(10%) Aranesp®

225 229 454

511

(11%) NEUPOGEN®

65 38 103

148

(30%) Other**

19 44 63

57

11%

















Total product sales

$4,147 $1,196 $5,343

$5,199

3%

















* Change in excess of 100%















** Other includes Bergamo, MN Pharma, IMLYGIC®, and Corlanor®











Operating Expense, Operating Margin and Tax Rate Analysis

On a GAAP basis:

Total Operating Expenses decreased 2 percent, with all expense categories reflecting savings from our transformation and process improvement efforts. Cost of Sales margin improved by 1.5 percentage points driven primarily by lower royalties and a reduction in amortization of intangible assets, offset partially by increasing manufacturing costs. Research & Development (R&D) expenses were flat. Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 6 percent due to investments in product launches and marketed product support.

decreased 2 percent, with all expense categories reflecting savings from our transformation and process improvement efforts. margin improved by 1.5 percentage points driven primarily by lower royalties and a reduction in amortization of intangible assets, offset partially by increasing manufacturing costs. expenses were flat. expenses increased 6 percent due to investments in product launches and marketed product support. Operating Margin improved by 1.2 percentage points to 51.0 percent.

improved by 1.2 percentage points to 51.0 percent. Tax Rate decreased by 4.0 percentage points due to the impacts of U.S. corporate tax reform.

On a non-GAAP basis:

Total Operating Expenses increased 2 percent, with all expense categories reflecting savings from our transformation and process improvement efforts. Cost of Sales margin improved by 0.4 percentage points driven primarily by lower royalties, offset partially by increasing manufacturing costs. R&D expenses were flat. SG&A expenses increased 6 percent due to investments in product launches and marketed product support.

increased 2 percent, with all expense categories reflecting savings from our transformation and process improvement efforts. margin improved by 0.4 percentage points driven primarily by lower royalties, offset partially by increasing manufacturing costs. expenses were flat. expenses increased 6 percent due to investments in product launches and marketed product support. Operating Margin decreased by 0.7 percentage points to 56.9 percent.

decreased by 0.7 percentage points to 56.9 percent. Tax Rate decreased by 4.8 percentage points due to the impacts of U.S. corporate tax reform.

$Millions, except percentages































GAAP

Non-GAAP







Q1'18

Q1'17

YOY Δ

Q1'18

Q1'17

YOY Δ





























Cost of Sales $944

$996

(5%)

$678

$682

(1%)

% of product sales 17.7%

19.2%

(1.5) pts

12.7%

13.1%

(0.4) pts Research & Development $760

$769

(1%)

$739

$748

(1%)

% of product sales 14.2%

14.8%

(0.6) pts

13.8%

14.4%

(0.6) pts Selling, General & Administrative $1,127

$1,064

6%

$1,099

$1,039

6%

% of product sales 21.1%

20.5%

0.6 pts

20.6%

20.0%

0.6 pts Other ($3)

$44

*

$0

$0

NM TOTAL Operating Expenses $2,828

$2,873

(2%)

$2,516

$2,469

2%





























Operating Margin























operating income as a % of product sales 51.0%

49.8%

1.2 pts

56.9%

57.6%

(0.7) pts





























Tax Rate 11.8%

15.8%

(4) pts

13.7%

18.5%

(4.8) pts





























* Change in excess of 100%























NM: Not Meaningful























pts: percentage points

























Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

The Company generated $2.6 billion of free cash flow in the first quarter of 2018 versus $2.2 billion in the first quarter of 2017 driven by higher net income.

The Company's second quarter 2018 dividend of $1.32 per share declared on March 7, 2018, will be paid on June 8, 2018, to all stockholders of record as of May 17, 2018 .

. During the first quarter, the Company repurchased 56.4 million shares of common stock at a total cost of $10.8 billion.



















$Billions, except shares

Q1'18

Q1'17

YOY Δ

















Operating Cash Flow $2.7

$2.4

$0.3 Capital Expenditures 0.2

0.2

0.0 Free Cash Flow 2.6

2.2

0.4 Dividends Paid 1.0

0.8

0.1 Share Repurchase 10.8

0.6

10.2 Avg. Diluted Shares (millions) 711

741

(30)

















Cash and Investments 32.2

38.4

(6.2) Debt Outstanding 35.5

34.1

1.4 Stockholders' Equity 15.6

30.6

(15.0)





















Note: Numbers may not add due to rounding













2018 Guidance

For the full year 2018, the Company now expects:

Total revenues in the range of $21.9 billion to $22.8 billion .

in the range of to . Previously, the Company expected total revenues in the range of $21.8 billion to $22.8 billion .

to . On a GAAP basis, EPS in the range of $11.30 to $12.28 and a tax rate in the range of 12.5 percent to 13.5 percent.

in the range of to and a in the range of 12.5 percent to 13.5 percent. Previously, the Company expected GAAP EPS in the range of $11.18 to $12.36 , and a tax rate in the range of 13 percent to 14 percent.

to , and a tax rate in the range of 13 percent to 14 percent. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS in the range of $12.80 to $13.70 and a tax rate in the range of 13.5 percent to 14.5 percent.

in the range of to and a in the range of 13.5 percent to 14.5 percent. Previously, the Company expected non-GAAP EPS in the range of $12.60 to $13.70 , and a tax rate in the range of 14 percent to 15 percent.

to , and a tax rate in the range of 14 percent to 15 percent. Capital expenditures to be approximately $750 million .

First Quarter Product and Pipeline Update

Key development milestones:

Clinical Program Indication Projected Milestone KYPROLIS Relapsed or refractory

multiple myeloma Regulatory reviews (ASPIRE OS data) BLINCYTO Acute lymphoblastic

leukemia EU regulatory review (TOWER OS data) Prolia Glucocorticoid-induced

osteoporosis Regulatory reviews EVENITY™(romosozumab) Postmenopausal

osteoporosis U.S. regulatory submission

EU regulatory review Aimovig Migraine prevention Regulatory reviews ABP 710

(biosimilar infliximab) Inflammation Phase 3 data KANJINTI™ (ABP 980)

(biosimilar trastuzumab) Oncology Regulatory reviews



OS = overall survival

The Company provided the following updates on selected product and pipeline programs:

Repatha

In March, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) adopted a positive opinion to include a new indication for adults with established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (myocardial infarction, stroke or peripheral arterial disease) to reduce cardiovascular risk by lowering LDL-C levels.

Neulasta

In February, the CHMP adopted a positive opinion recommending a label variation for Neulasta to include the Neulasta Onpro® Kit.

XGEVA

In April, the European Commission approved an expanded indication for the prevention of skeletal-related events in adults with advanced malignancies involving bone. The indication now covers patients with bone metastases from solid tumors and those with multiple myeloma.

BLINCYTO

In March, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BLINCYTO for the treatment of adults and children with B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia in first or second complete remission with minimal residual disease (MRD) greater than or equal to 0.1 percent. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on MRD response rate and hematological relapse-free survival.

KANJINTI (ABP 980)

In March, the CHMP adopted a positive opinion for the marketing authorization of KANJINTI, a biosimilar to Herceptin® (trastuzumab) for the treatment of the same three types of cancer as Herceptin is approved for in the European Union, including HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, HER2-positive early breast cancer and HER2-positive metastatic adenocarcinoma of the stomach or gastroesophageal junction.

EVENITY, Aimovig and KANJINTI trade names provisionally approved by FDA

EVENITY is developed in collaboration with UCB globally, as well as our joint venture partner Astellas in Japan

Aimovig is developed in collaboration with Novartis

Herceptin is a registered trademark of Genentech

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this news release, management has presented its operating results for the first quarters of 2018 and 2017, in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and on a non-GAAP basis. In addition, management has presented its full year 2018 EPS and tax rate guidance in accordance with GAAP and on a non-GAAP basis. These non-GAAP financial measures are computed by excluding certain items related to acquisitions, restructuring and certain other items from the related GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations for these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the news release. Management has also presented Free Cash Flow (FCF), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, for the first quarters of 2018 and 2017. FCF is computed by subtracting capital expenditures from operating cash flow, each as determined in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that its presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to and facilitates additional analysis by investors. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to enhance an investor's overall understanding of the financial performance and prospects for the future of the Company's ongoing business activities by facilitating comparisons of results of ongoing business operations among current, past and future periods. The Company believes that FCF provides a further measure of the Company's liquidity.

The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures set forth in the news release in connection with its own budgeting and financial planning internally to evaluate the performance of the business, including to allocate resources and to evaluate results relative to incentive compensation targets. The non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Amgen

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Amgen. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial metrics, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practices, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, reimbursement activities and outcomes and other such estimates and results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those discussed below and more fully described in the Securities and Exchange Commission reports filed by Amgen, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Unless otherwise noted, Amgen is providing this information as of the date of this news release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those we project. Our results may be affected by our ability to successfully market both new and existing products domestically and internationally, clinical and regulatory developments involving current and future products, sales growth of recently launched products, competition from other products including biosimilars, difficulties or delays in manufacturing our products and global economic conditions. In addition, sales of our products are affected by pricing pressure, political and public scrutiny and reimbursement policies imposed by third-party payers, including governments, private insurance plans and managed care providers and may be affected by regulatory, clinical and guideline developments and domestic and international trends toward managed care and healthcare cost containment. Furthermore, our research, testing, pricing, marketing and other operations are subject to extensive regulation by domestic and foreign government regulatory authorities. We or others could identify safety, side effects or manufacturing problems with our products after they are on the market. Our business may be impacted by government investigations, litigation and product liability claims. In addition, our business may be impacted by the adoption of new tax legislation or exposure to additional tax liabilities. If we fail to meet the compliance obligations in the corporate integrity agreement between us and the U.S. government, we could become subject to significant sanctions. Further, while we routinely obtain patents for our products and technology, the protection offered by our patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by our competitors, or we may fail to prevail in present and future intellectual property litigation. We perform a substantial amount of our commercial manufacturing activities at a few key facilities and also depend on third parties for a portion of our manufacturing activities, and limits on supply may constrain sales of certain of our current products and product candidate development. In addition, we compete with other companies with respect to many of our marketed products as well as for the discovery and development of new products. Discovery or identification of new product candidates cannot be guaranteed and movement from concept to product is uncertain; consequently, there can be no guarantee that any particular product candidate will be successful and become a commercial product. Further, some raw materials, medical devices and component parts for our products are supplied by sole third-party suppliers. Certain of our distributors, customers and payers have substantial purchasing leverage in their dealings with us. The discovery of significant problems with a product similar to one of our products that implicate an entire class of products could have a material adverse effect on sales of the affected products and on our business and results of operations. Our efforts to acquire other companies or products and to integrate the operations of companies we have acquired may not be successful. A breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of our systems and our data. Our stock price is volatile and may be affected by a number of events. Our business performance could affect or limit the ability of our Board of Directors to declare a dividend or our ability to pay a dividend or repurchase our common stock. We may not be able to access the capital and credit markets on terms that are favorable to us, or at all.

Amgen Inc.







Consolidated Statements of Income - GAAP







(In millions, except per share data)







(Unaudited)





























Three months ended







March 31,







2018

2017 Revenues:









Product sales

$ 5,343

$ 5,199

Other revenues

211

265



Total revenues

5,554

5,464













Operating expenses:









Cost of sales

944

996

Research and development

760

769

Selling, general and administrative

1,127

1,064

Other

(3)

44



Total operating expenses

2,828

2,873













Operating income

2,726

2,591













Interest expense, net

338

326 Interest and other income, net

231

195













Income before income taxes

2,619

2,460













Provision for income taxes

308

389













Net income

$ 2,311

$ 2,071













Earnings per share:









Basic

$ 3.27

$ 2.81

Diluted

$ 3.25

$ 2.79













Weighted-average shares used in calculation of earnings per share:









Basic

707

737

Diluted

711

741

Amgen Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets - GAAP (In millions)











March 31,

December 31,







2018

2017

Assets











Current assets:













Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 32,172

$ 41,678



Trade receivables, net 3,633

3,237



Inventories 2,952

2,834



Other current assets 1,932

1,727





Total current assets

40,689

49,476

Property, plant and equipment, net 4,943

4,989

Intangible assets, net 8,779

8,609

Goodwill 14,771

14,761

Other assets 1,982

2,119

Total assets $ 71,164

$ 79,954



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:















Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 8,296

$ 7,868



Current portion of long-term debt 2,183

1,152





Total current liabilities

10,479

9,020

Long-term debt 33,358

34,190

Long-term deferred tax liabilities 1,215

1,166

Long-term tax liabilities





9,166

9,099

Other noncurrent liabilities 1,326

1,238

Stockholders' equity 15,620

25,241

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 71,164

$ 79,954



















Shares outstanding 666

722



Amgen Inc.





GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations





(Dollars in millions)





(Unaudited)















Three months ended

March 31,

2018

2017







GAAP cost of sales $ 944

$ 996 Adjustments to cost of sales:





Acquisition-related expenses (a) (266)

(314) Total adjustments to cost of sales (266)

(314) Non-GAAP cost of sales $ 678

$ 682







GAAP cost of sales as a percentage of product sales 17.7%

19.2% Acquisition-related expenses (a) -5.0

-6.1 Non-GAAP cost of sales as a percentage of product sales 12.7%

13.1%







GAAP research and development expenses $ 760

$ 769 Adjustments to research and development expenses:





Acquisition-related expenses (a) (21)

(19) Certain net charges pursuant to our restructuring initiative -

(2) Total adjustments to research and development expenses (21)

(21) Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 739

$ 748







GAAP research and development expenses as a percentage of product sales 14.2%

14.8% Acquisition-related expenses (a) -0.4

-0.4 Certain net charges pursuant to our restructuring initiative 0.0

0.0 Non-GAAP research and development expenses as a percentage of product sales 13.8%

14.4%







GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 1,127

$ 1,064 Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses:





Acquisition-related expenses (a) (25)

(25) Certain net charges pursuant to our restructuring initiative (3)

- Total adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses (28)

(25) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 1,099

$ 1,039







GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of product sales 21.1%

20.5% Acquisition-related expenses (a) -0.5

-0.5 Certain net charges pursuant to our restructuring initiative 0.0

0.0 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of product sales 20.6%

20.0%







GAAP operating expenses $ 2,828

$ 2,873 Adjustments to operating expenses:





Adjustments to cost of sales (266)

(314) Adjustments to research and development expenses (21)

(21) Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses (28)

(25) Certain net charges pursuant to our restructuring initiative (b) (1)

(37) Acquisition-related adjustments 4

(7) Total adjustments to operating expenses (312)

(404) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 2,516

$ 2,469







GAAP operating income $ 2,726

$ 2,591 Adjustments to operating expenses 312

404 Non-GAAP operating income $ 3,038

$ 2,995







GAAP operating income as a percentage of product sales 51.0%

49.8% Adjustments to cost of sales 5.0

6.1 Adjustments to research and development expenses 0.4

0.4 Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses 0.5

0.5 Certain net charges pursuant to our restructuring initiative (b) 0.0

0.7 Acquisition-related adjustments 0.0

0.1 Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of product sales 56.9%

57.6%







GAAP interest and other income, net $ 231

$ 195 Adjustments to other income (c) (75)

- Non-GAAP interest and other income, net $ 156

$ 195







GAAP income before income taxes $ 2,619

$ 2,460 Adjustments to operating expenses 312

404 Adjustments to other income (c) (75)

- Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 2,856

$ 2,864







GAAP provision for income taxes $ 308

$ 389 Adjustments to provision for income taxes:





Income tax effect of the above adjustments (d) 64

119 Other income tax adjustments (e) 18

23 Total adjustments to provision for income taxes 82

142 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 390

$ 531







GAAP tax as a percentage of income before taxes 11.8%

15.8% Adjustments to provision for income taxes:





Income tax effect of the above adjustments (d) 1.3

1.9 Other income tax adjustments (e) 0.6

0.8 Total adjustments to provision for income taxes 1.9

2.7 Non-GAAP tax as a percentage of income before taxes 13.7%

18.5%







GAAP net income $ 2,311

$ 2,071 Adjustments to net income:





Adjustments to income before income taxes, net of the income tax effect 173

285 Other income tax adjustments (e) (18)

(23) Total adjustments to net income 155

262 Non-GAAP net income $ 2,466

$ 2,333

Amgen Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)







































The following table presents the computations for GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS.























Three months ended

Three months ended





March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017





GAAP

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP























Net income $ 2,311

$ 2,466

$ 2,071

$ 2,333



Weighted-average shares for diluted EPS 711

711

741

741



Diluted earnings per share $ 3.25

$ 3.47

$ 2.79

$ 3.15















































(a) The adjustments related primarily to non-cash amortization of intangible assets acquired in business combinations.

















(b) For the three months ended March 31, 2017, the adjustment related primarily to severance expenses associated with our restructuring initiative.

















(c) For the three months ended March 31, 2018, the adjustment related to the net gain associated with the Kirin-Amgen share acquisition.

















(d) The tax effect of the adjustments between our GAAP and non-GAAP results takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate(s) that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction(s). Generally, this results in a tax impact at the U.S. marginal tax rate for certain adjustments, including the majority of amortization of intangible assets, whereas the tax impact of other adjustments, including restructuring expense, depends on whether the amounts are deductible in the respective tax jurisdictions and the applicable tax rate(s) in those jurisdictions. Due to these factors, the effective tax rates for the adjustments to our GAAP income before income taxes, for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was 27.0%, compared with 29.5% for the corresponding period of the prior year.

















(e) The adjustments related primarily to certain acquisition items and prior period items excluded from GAAP earnings.

Amgen Inc. Reconciliations of Cash Flows (In millions) (Unaudited)

















Three months ended





March 31,





2018

2017 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,727

$ 2,385 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 14,906

(157) Net cash used in financing activities (11,692)

(2,111) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 5,941

117 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,800

3,241 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 9,741

$ 3,358





























Three months ended





March 31,





2018

2017 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,727

$ 2,385 Capital expenditures (155)

(168) Free cash flow $ 2,572

$ 2,217













Amgen Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP EPS Guidance to Non-GAAP

EPS Guidance for the Year Ending December 31, 2018



(Unaudited)

































GAAP diluted EPS guidance

$ 11.30 - $ 12.28

















Known adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP*:









Acquisition-related expenses (a)



1.42



Restructuring charges

0.03 - 0.11

Tax adjustments (b)



(0.03)



Non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance

$ 12.80 - $ 13.70









*

The known adjustments are presented net of their related tax impact, which amount to approximately $0.40 per share, in the aggregate.





(a)

The adjustments relate primarily to non-cash amortization of intangible assets acquired in business combinations.





(b)

The adjustments relate primarily to certain acquisition items and prior period items excluded from GAAP earnings.









Our GAAP diluted EPS guidance does not include the effect of GAAP adjustments triggered by events that may occur subsequent to this press release such as acquisitions, asset impairments, litigation and changes in the fair value of our contingent consideration.

Reconciliation of GAAP Tax Rate Guidance to Non-GAAP Tax Rate Guidance for the Year Ending December 31, 2018 (Unaudited)





















2018













GAAP tax rate guidance

12.5% - 13.5%















Tax rate effect of known adjustments discussed above



1.0%















Non-GAAP tax rate guidance

13.5% - 14.5%

