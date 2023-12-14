AMGEN TO SPONSOR THE IRISH OPEN

News provided by

Amgen

14 Dec, 2023, 05:00 ET

Sponsorship of the Golf Event Continues Following Horizon Acquisition

Golfers Shane Lowry, Pádraig Harrington, Séamus Power and Brendan Lawlor Will Become Amgen Golf Ambassadors

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced it will serve as the title sponsor of the Irish Open starting in 2024, following the acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics plc in October 2023. Horizon Therapeutics, a leading Irish company, began sponsoring the tournament in 2022 as part of a multi-year commitment to the Irish community.   

The 2024 Amgen Irish Open, part of the DP World Tour, will take place at the Royal County Down Golf Club in Northern Ireland from Sept. 11-15, 2024. Amgen will also become a partner to the KPMG Women's Irish Open.

Irish professional golfers Shane Lowry, Pádraig Harrington, Séamus Power and Brendan Lawlor served as golf ambassadors on behalf of Horizon Therapeutics, and they will now become Amgen golf ambassadors, wearing the Amgen logo while in competition.

"Sponsorship of the Amgen Irish Open marks an important milestone in Amgen's 25-year history in Ireland, and today's announcement further demonstrates our commitment to the communities where our people live and work," said Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen. "We are especially pleased to sponsor the Amgen Irish Open, recognizing that the tournament contributes significantly to the Irish economy, and is a source of national pride."

Amgen established a commercial presence in Ireland in 1998, and in 2011 it acquired a manufacturing facility in Dun Laoghaire, which it has since developed and upgraded with $1 billion in additional investment. Today Amgen employs approximately 1,250 people in Ireland. Irish patient organizations supported by Amgen include the Irish Osteoporosis Society, Multiple Myeloma Ireland and CROÍ, a charity to prevent heart disease and stroke. Award-winning biology education programs sponsored by the Amgen Foundation have reached 500 science teachers and nearly 60,000 students across Ireland.  

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2023, Amgen was named one of "America's Greatest Workplaces" by Newsweek, one of "America's Climate Leaders" by USA Today and one of the "World's Best Companies" by TIME.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Threads.

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Jessica Akopyan, 805-440-5721 (media)
Justin Claeys, 805-313-9775 (investors) 

SOURCE Amgen

