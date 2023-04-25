AMGN ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 12, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Amgen Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Amgen common stock between July 29, 2020 and April 27, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 12, 2023

Amgen Inc. NEWS - AMGN NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Amgen Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the U.S. government claimed Amgen owed more than $3 billion in back taxes for tax years 2010, 2011, and 2012; (b) the U.S. government claimed Amgen owed more than $5 billion in back taxes for tax years 2013, 2014, and 2015; (c) the U.S. government would likely claim Amgen owed materially more to the U.S. government than investors had been led to believe for subsequent tax years for which the Company had used the same profit allocation treatment between its U.S. and Puerto Rico operations; (d) Amgen had not taken sufficient accruals to account for its outstanding tax liabilities; (e) Amgen had failed to comply with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 450 and other rules and regulations regarding the preparation of its periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; and (f) Amgen's refusal to pay taxes claimed by the U.S. government exposed the Company to a substantial risk of severe financial penalties imposed by the Internal Revenue Service.

