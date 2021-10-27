AMGRAPH Packaging Adds Capacity with New Production Equipment

BALTIC, Conn., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMGRAPH Packaging has expanded its production capability with two new pieces of equipment, an 8-color offset press and a slitter rewinder.

AMGRAPH's new 8-color offset press increases their capability to create packaging that is both beautiful and sustainable. It allows for superior color reproduction, reduced changeover times, waste reduction, ink savings, and reduced washups.

The 8-color offset press allows the printer to use a hexachrome expanded gamut ink set (cyan, magenta, yellow, black, orange, and green) with an additional two colors tailored to the specific artwork. This provides for superior color reproduction, reduced changeover times, waste reduction, ink savings, and reduced washups. This press includes a mechanism that gives AMGRAPH one of the largest widths available for offset printing. Additionally, it utilizes a variable repeat for printing flexibility. Electron Beam cured ink technology is employed to eliminate any emissions associated with the drying of conventional heat set inks. This press is a valuable and versatile addition for both cost effectiveness, capacity, and quality with sustainable inks.

The state-of-the-art high-speed slitter rewinder capable of handling a wider variety of modern flexible packaging designs, particularly new narrow tea envelopes. Its ease of setup, along with its ability to quickly load and unload rolls, facilitate a just-in-time operation. The slitter rewinder can be operated in multiple modes including a minimum gap mode for adhesives or cold seals as well as a dedicated narrow width option for narrow web rewind applications.

"We're always happy when we can bring in additional capacity to better serve our customers," said Mike Drab, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at AMGRAPH. "This new equipment is absolutely cutting-edge. We're committed to being one of the leaders in sustainable packaging, and that means we always strive to use the latest and best technology. It's part of our commitment to our customers and to the planet."

About Amgraph Packaging Inc.

For more than 30 years, AMGRAPH has been a leader in sustainability, making the highest quality flexible packaging and using the most eco-friendly methods available. As technology continually evolves, AMGRAPH remains in the forefront of the packaging industry in both environmental stewardship and advanced processes. A family-owned business, AMGRAPH is committed to serving the best interests of their customers, suppliers, and the greater community. For more information, visit them on the web at www.amgraph.com.

Media Contact:

Cheryl Rice

(860) 888-9387

[email protected]

SOURCE AMGRAPH Packaging