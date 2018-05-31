AMGtime Returns to SHRM 2018 Annual Conference & Exposition

AMGtime Workforce Scheduling, the newest groundbreaking solution, will be revealed at SHRM for the first time. With this advanced scheduling product, companies can simplify the process of employee scheduling for the entire workforce.

In addition, AMGtime also released product updates to their robust time and labor management system. AMGtime mobile apps have been updated with additional features such as simple time card approvals, advanced scheduling, GPS location, and geo-fencing. AMGtime's electronic signature solution, USigned, allows for authenticated multi-level approvals. AMGtime has also configured a solution to transform HandPunch time clocks to wireless and real-time devices.

AMGtime will also be highlighting their specialized solutions for industries including staffing, nursing, construction, and more. For example, health facilities specialized in skilled nursing will benefit from AMGtime's PBJ and NHPPD module, which will help automate calculations for census and nursing hours per patient day.

SHRM is the largest HR event in the world gathering over 16,000 attendees including well-respected industry leaders, HR professionals, industry experts, and over 650 solution-providers. Every year SHRM provides more than 200 sessions, workshops, seminars, and speakers to give fundamentals and insights on human capital management. Keynote speakers include: Adam Grant, Oscar Munoz and Sheryl Sandberg, along with other session and networking speakers.

Visit AMGtime at booth 2228 to learn more about the latest updates and for a chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card.

About the Company

AMGtime is a national leader of time, attendance, and scheduling solutions used for workforce management. In addition to customizable and scalable software on both cloud and PC, AMGtime offers a variety of biometric devices and mobile applications. AMGtime is recognized as a preferred partner across multiple industries such as skilled nursing, staffing, and construction, due to their innovative industry specific solutions. With an open API, AMGtime can be bridged with payroll, HR, and other external software solutions. AMGtime's offerings are customizable and adaptable for basic to complex configurations, and simple to implement, providing organizations with the highest level of efficiency and ROI. For more information visit www.amgtime.com.

