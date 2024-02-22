AMH Announces CEO Succession Plan

AMH Announces Bryan Smith to Succeed David P. Singelyn as Chief Executive Officer

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMH (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company"), a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator, and developer of single-family rental homes, today announced that David P. Singelyn, who has served as Chief Executive Officer since the Company's inception, has announced his intent to retire effective December 31, 2024. The Company's Board of Trustees has named Bryan Smith, the Company's Chief Operating Officer, as the next Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2025. Subsequently, Mr. Singelyn will serve as an advisor through June 2025.

In addition, the Board has promoted Christopher C. Lau, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, to the elevated role of Senior Executive Vice President.

Matthew J. Hart, Chairperson of the Board, said "Since co-founding the Company with B. Wayne Hughes in 2012, Dave Singelyn has built AMH into a market leader with nearly 60,000 high-quality single-family properties, which over 200,000 people today call home. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Dave for his leadership and vision and for assembling a fantastic team of executives. We believe that Bryan, with his deep knowledge of the Company and all facets of its business, is uniquely positioned to lead the Company as it executes on its strategic growth plan. Together with Chris, we have two energized, dynamic executives who will lead the Company to even greater heights in the future."

"Bryan is a talented and experienced executive who has driven our business, our strategy, and our operations during the past 12 years," said Mr. Singelyn. "His operational expertise, leadership skills, and commitment to our ongoing success make him an excellent choice to lead the Company into an exciting future. I will be working closely with Bryan to ensure a smooth transition."

Mr. Singelyn added, "I am also very pleased for Chris in his elevated role. He has been instrumental to the Company's strategy and execution during the past 11 years, and his unwavering commitment to excellence has further propelled our Company's ability to dramatically increase shareholder value and demonstrate resilience during any economic cycle."

"I am excited to serve as AMH's next CEO and would like to thank Dave for his mentorship and guidance," said Mr. Smith. "Under Dave's strategic leadership, our highly talented management team has built a strong track record of operating performance. I look forward to continuing to benefit from Dave's insights as CEO in the coming months."

