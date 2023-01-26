AMH Announces Dates of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMH (NYSE: AMH), a leading single-family rental owner-operator and top U.S. homebuilder, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results on Thursday, February 23, 2023, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review fourth quarter and full year results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Live conference call





Toll free number: (877) 451-6152 (for domestic callers)



Direct dial number: (201) 389-0879 (for international callers)



Passcode: Not required



Simultaneous audio webcast link: www.amh.com under "Investor relations"



Conference call replay





Toll free number: (844) 512-2921 (for domestic callers)



Direct dial number: (412) 317-6671 (for international callers)



Passcode: 13735808#



Webcast link: www.amh.com under "Investor relations"



Date accessible through: March 10, 2023

About AMH

AMH (NYSE: AMH), previously known as American Homes 4 Rent, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator, and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

In recent years, we've been named one of Fortune's 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™, a 2022 Great Place to Work®, a 2022 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 and America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek and Statista, and a Top ESG Regional Performer by Sustainalytics. As of September 30, 2022, we owned nearly 59,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States. Additional information about AMH is available on our website at www.amh.com.

AMH refers to one or more of American Homes 4 Rent, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P. and their subsidiaries and joint ventures. In certain states, we operate under AMH Living or American Homes 4 Rent. Please see www.amh.com/dba to learn more.

AMH Contacts:

Megan Grabos

Media Relations

Phone: (805) 413-5088

Email: [email protected]

Nicholas Fromm

Investor Relations

Phone: (855) 794-2447

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent