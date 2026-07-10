AMH Announces Dates of Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LAS VEGAS, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMH (NYSE: AMH), a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2026 financial and operating results on Thursday, July 30, 2026, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, July 31, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review second quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Live conference call

Toll free number: (877) 451-6152 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (201) 389-0879 (for international callers) Passcode: Not required Simultaneous audio webcast link: www.amh.com under "Investor relations"



Conference call replay

Toll free number: (844) 512-2921 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (412) 317-6671 (for international callers) Passcode: 13761126# Webcast link: www.amh.com under "Investor relations" Date accessible through: August 14, 2026

About AMH

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

In recent years, we've been named a 2026 Great Place to Work®, a 2026 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, and one of America's Best Companies 2026 by TIME and Statista. As of March 31, 2026, we owned over 61,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States. Additional information about AMH is available on our website at www.amh.com.

AMH refers to one or more of American Homes 4 Rent, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P. and their subsidiaries and joint ventures. In certain states, we operate under AMH Living, AMH Living, LLC, or American Homes 4 Rent. Please see www.amh.com/dba to learn more.

AMH Contacts:

Brian Nelson

Media Relations

Phone: (855) 774-4663

Email: [email protected]

Nicholas Fromm

Investor Relations

Phone: (855) 794-2447

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AMH