AMH Announces Distributions

LAS VEGAS, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMH (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company"), a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes, today announced that the Board of Trustees declared a dividend of $0.26 per share on the Company's common shares for the second quarter of 2024. The distribution will be payable in cash on June 28, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 14, 2024.

The Board of Trustees also declared a per share quarterly distribution on the Company's cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares of $0.36719 per share on the 5.875% Series G shares and $0.39063 per share on the 6.250% Series H shares payable in cash on June 28, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 14, 2024.

