AMH Announces Tax Treatment of 2025 Distributions

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMH (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company"), a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes, today announced the tax treatment of the Company's 2025 cash distributions.

For the tax year ended December 31, 2025, quarterly cash distributions for its:

Common shares

5.875% Series G redeemable perpetual preferred shares

6.25% Series H redeemable perpetual preferred shares

were classified as follows:

Classification 3/31/2025 6/30/2025 9/30/2025 12/31/2025 Ordinary Dividend Income (1) 70.171487 % 46.570331 % 46.570331 % 46.570331 % Qualified Dividend Income 0.881091 % 1.578236 % 1.578236 % 1.578236 % Capital Gain Distributions (2)(3)(4) 28.947422 % 51.851433 % 51.851433 % 51.851433 % Total 100.000000 % 100.000000 % 100.000000 % 100.000000 %





(1) 100% of the Ordinary Dividend Income is treated as Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 199A Qualified REIT Dividend Income. Treasury Regulation §1.199A-3(c)(2)(ii) requires that shareholders hold their REIT shares for at least 45 days in order for the dividends to be treated as Section 199A Dividends.



(2) 31.566555% of the capital gain distributions is treated as unrecaptured IRC Section 1250 gain.



(3) Pursuant to Treasury Regulation §1.1061-6(c), the Company is disclosing additional information related to the capital gain dividends reported on Form 1099-DIV, Box 2a, Total Capital Gain Distributions for purposes of IRC Section 1061. IRC Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests." The "One Year Amounts" and "Three Year Amounts" required to be disclosed are both zero with respect to the 2025 distributions, since all capital gain distributions relate to IRC Section 1231 gains. Shareholders should consult with their tax advisors to determine whether IRC Section 1061 applies to their capital gain distributions.



(4) 100% of the capital gain distributions represent gain from dispositions of US real property interests pursuant to IRC Section 897 for foreign shareholders.





The Company's tax return for the year ended December 31, 2025, has not yet been filed. As a result, the income tax classification for the distributions discussed above has been calculated using the best available information as of the date of this release.

The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of these distributions.

About AMH

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

In recent years, we've been named a 2025 Great Place to Work®, a 2025 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, and one of the 2025 Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Newsweek and Statista Inc. As of September 30, 2025, we owned over 61,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States. Additional information about AMH is available on our website at www.amh.com.

AMH refers to one or more of American Homes 4 Rent, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P. and their subsidiaries and joint ventures. In certain states, we operate under AMH Living or American Homes 4 Rent. Please see www.amh.com/dba to learn more.

AMH Contacts:

Brian Nelson

Media Relations

Phone: (855) 774-4663

Email: [email protected]

Nicholas Fromm

Investor Relations

Phone: (855) 794-2447

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AMH