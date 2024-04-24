AMH Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Reaffirms Commitment to Responsible Business

LAS VEGAS, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMH (NYSE: AMH), a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator, and developer of single-family rental homes, published its 2023 Sustainability Report.

The report provides transparency on the company's performance and initiatives to mitigate its environmental impact, invest in a great workplace, and improve the lives of residents. The report can be viewed and downloaded on the company's website.

"Our focus continues to be on positively impacting the communities we serve by delivering high-quality housing, taking care of our people, and being good stewards of the planet throughout our operations," said David Singelyn, Chief Executive Officer of AMH. "In this report, we're proud to share our progress in 2023, made possible by our team, partners, and supporters. We're grateful to continue on this journey with such dedicated agents for responsible business, working together to realize our vision for a more sustainable, resilient, and equitable world."

Highlights of AMH's 2023 Sustainability Report include:

Reduced greenhouse gas emissions intensity per home by 16% from baseline in 2021.

Generated 630 MWh of renewable energy through expanded solar pilot program.

Achieved average Home Energy Rating System (HERS ® ) score of 59.5 for newly built homes in 2023, which is 2.4 points better than prior year.

) score of 59.5 for newly built homes in 2023, which is 2.4 points better than prior year. Earned a top-quartile employee Net Promoter Score ® , demonstrating commitment to a great workplace.

, demonstrating commitment to a great workplace. Strengthened our cybersecurity posture to protect the privacy and security of our customers' data.

Improved average Google rating to 4.72 out of 5, demonstrating commitment to customer experience.

This represents AMH's sixth annual sustainability report, affirming the company's continued commitment to responsible practices. Its publication follows the announcement earlier this week that the company's corporate headquarters was awarded LEED® Gold certification by the most widely used green building rating system in the world.

About AMH

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator, and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

In recent years, we've been named one of Fortune's 2023 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™, a 2024 Great Place to Work®, a 2023 Most Loved Workplace®, a 2023 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, and one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2024 and Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 by Newsweek and Statista Inc. As of December 31, 2023, we owned nearly 60,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and Mountain West regions of the United States. Additional information about AMH is available on our website at www.amh.com.

AMH refers to one or more of American Homes 4 Rent, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P. and their subsidiaries and joint ventures. In certain states, we operate under AMH Living or American Homes 4 Rent. Please see www.amh.com/dba to learn more.

