AMH Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Raises Full Year 2025 Guidance

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMH (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company"), a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes, today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Highlights

Rents and other single-family property revenues increased 7.5% year-over-year to $478.5 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Net income attributable to common shareholders totaled $99.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $73.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") attributable to common share and unit holders increased 6.2% year-over-year to $0.47 per FFO share and unit for the third quarter of 2025 and Adjusted Funds from Operations ("Adjusted FFO") attributable to common share and unit holders increased 9.1% year-over-year to $0.42 per FFO share and unit for the third quarter of 2025.

Core Net Operating Income ("Core NOI") from Same-Home properties increased by 4.6% year-over-year for the third quarter of 2025.

Achieved Same-Home Average Occupied Days Percentage of 95.9% in the third quarter of 2025, while generating 3.6% blended rate growth driven by 4.0% rate growth on renewals and 2.5% rate growth on new leases.

Delivered a total of 651 high-quality and energy-efficient newly constructed homes from our AMH Development Program to our wholly-owned portfolio and unconsolidated joint ventures in the third quarter of 2025.

Paid off our final asset-backed securitization, AMH 2015-SFR2, in the third quarter of 2025, resulting in a fully unencumbered balance sheet.

Raised Full Year 2025 Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders guidance midpoint by $0.01 per share and unit to $1.87, representing anticipated full year growth of 5.6% over prior year.

"Our solid third quarter results once again demonstrate the benefits of the AMH strategy and outstanding execution from our team, driving Core FFO per share growth of 6.2%," stated Bryan Smith, AMH's Chief Executive Officer. "As we head into 2026, we are focused on driving momentum and leaning into the AMH strategy that continues to deliver industry-leading earnings growth and long-term shareholder value."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net income attributable to common shareholders totaled $99.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $73.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to increases in rents and other single-family property revenues exceeding increases in total expenses and higher net gains on property sales.

Rents and other single-family property revenues increased 7.5% to $478.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $445.1 million for the third quarter of 2024. Revenue growth was driven by an increase in our average occupied portfolio which grew to 57,689 homes for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 56,198 homes for the third quarter of 2024, as well as higher rental rates.

Core NOI from our total portfolio increased 9.2% to $264.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $242.1 million for the third quarter of 2024. This growth was driven by a 7.5% increase in core revenues resulting from an increase in our average occupied portfolio and higher rental rates, partially offset by a 4.4% increase in core property operating expenses.

For the Company's Same-Home portfolio, core revenues increased 3.8% to $357.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $344.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, which was driven by a 3.5% increase in Average Monthly Realized Rent per property as well as higher fees and lower uncollectible rents, partially offset by a 20 basis point decrease in Average Occupied Days Percentage. Core property operating expenses from Same-Home properties increased 2.4% to $123.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $120.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, primarily driven by lower than expected annual increases in property tax expense as well as effective cost controls further benefitted by the Company's lease expiration management initiative, which was designed to shift lease expiration volume to the first half of the year to better align with the peak leasing season. As a result, Core NOI from Same-Home properties increased 4.6% to $234.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $224.6 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders was $196.7 million, or $0.47 per FFO share and unit, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $183.8 million, or $0.44 per FFO share and unit, for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders was $175.5 million, or $0.42 per FFO share and unit, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $159.7 million, or $0.38 per FFO share and unit, for the third quarter of 2024. These improvements were primarily attributable to growth in Core NOI from our total portfolio.

Year-to-Date 2025 Financial Results

Net income attributable to common shareholders totaled $315.2 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, compared to $275.3 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to increases in rents and other single-family property revenues exceeding increases in total expenses and higher net gains on property sales.

Rents and other single-family property revenues increased 8.0% to $1.4 billion for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, compared to $1.3 billion for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024. Revenue growth was driven by an increase in our average occupied portfolio which grew to 57,778 homes for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, compared to 56,131 homes for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, as well as higher rental rates.

Core NOI from our total portfolio increased 8.9% to $787.3 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, compared to $722.7 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024. This growth was driven by a 7.7% increase in core revenues resulting from an increase in our average occupied portfolio and higher rental rates, partially offset by a 5.5% increase in core property operating expenses.

For the Company's Same-Home portfolio, core revenues increased 4.2% to $1.1 billion for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, compared to $1.0 billion for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, which was driven by a 3.9% increase in Average Monthly Realized Rent per property as well as higher fees and lower uncollectible rents, partially offset by a 10 basis point decrease in Average Occupied Days Percentage. Core property operating expenses from Same-Home properties increased 3.3% to $364.6 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, compared to $353.1 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, which was benefitted in part by lower than expected annual increases in property tax expense. As a result, Core NOI from Same-Home properties increased 4.7% to $702.9 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, compared to $671.7 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024.

Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders was $589.4 million, or $1.39 per FFO share and unit, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, compared to $551.8 million, or $1.32 per FFO share and unit, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024. Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders was $528.6 million, or $1.25 per FFO share and unit, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, compared to $490.4 million, or $1.17 per FFO share and unit, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024. These improvements were primarily attributable to growth in Core NOI from our total portfolio.

Investments

As of September 30, 2025, the Company's total single-family properties, excluding properties held for sale, consisted of 60,664 homes, compared to 60,596 homes as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 68 homes during the third quarter of 2025, which included 539 newly constructed homes delivered to our operating portfolio through our AMH Development Program and 48 homes acquired through our National Builder Program and traditional acquisition channel, partially offset by 519 homes identified for sale. During the third quarter of 2025, we also developed an additional 112 newly constructed homes which were delivered to our unconsolidated joint ventures, aggregating to 651 total home deliveries through our AMH Development Program. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had 1,028 properties held for sale and 3,721 properties held in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Capital Activities, Balance Sheet and Liquidity

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company paid off the outstanding principal of approximately $426.1 million on the AMH 2015-SFR2 asset-backed securitization, resulting in a fully unencumbered balance sheet.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $45.6 million and total outstanding debt of $4.9 billion, excluding unamortized discounts and unamortized deferred financing costs, with a weighted-average interest rate of 4.5% and a weighted-average term to maturity of 8.6 years, which includes $110.0 million of outstanding borrowings on its $1.25 billion revolving credit facility. During the third quarter of 2025, the Company generated $48.9 million of Retained Cash Flow and sold 395 properties, generating $124.6 million of net proceeds.

2025 Guidance

Set forth below are the Company's current expectations with respect to full year 2025 Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders and our underlying assumptions. In reliance on the exception provided by applicable SEC rules, the Company does not provide guidance for GAAP net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, or a reconciliation of 2025 Core FFO guidance to GAAP net income because we are unable to reasonably predict the following items which are included in GAAP net income: (i) gain on sale and impairment of single-family properties and other, net for consolidated properties and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, (ii) acquisition and other transaction costs and (iii) hurricane-related charges, net. The actual amounts for any and all of these items could significantly impact our 2025 GAAP net income and, as disclosed in our historical financial results, have significantly impacted GAAP net income in prior periods.

Guidance Summary



Full Year 2025

Previous Guidance

Current Guidance Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders $1.84 - $1.88

$1.86 - $1.88 Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders growth 4.0% - 6.2%

5.1% - 6.2%







Same-Home





Core revenues growth 3.00% - 4.50%

3.25% - 4.25% Core property operating expenses growth 3.00% - 4.50%

2.75% - 3.75% Core NOI growth 2.75% - 4.75%

3.50% - 4.50%



Full Year 2025

(Unchanged) Investment Program Properties

Investment Wholly owned acquisitions —

— Wholly owned development deliveries 1,800 - 2,000

$700 - $800 million Development pipeline, pro rata share of JV and Property Enhancing Capex —

$100 - $200 million Total capital investment (wholly owned and pro rata JV) 1,800 - 2,000

$0.8 - $1.0 billion Total gross capital investment (JVs at 100%) 2,200 - 2,400

$1.0 - $1.2 billion

Changes to Full Year 2025 Guidance

Raised Core FFO guidance midpoint by $0.01 per share based on increased expectations for Core NOI growth driven by better than expected property tax expense outlook as well as modestly improved full year outlook on financing costs and Other income and expense, net.

Additional Information

A copy of the Company's Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Supplemental Information Package and this press release are available on our website at www.amh.com, under "Investor relations." This information has also been furnished to the SEC in a current report on Form 8-K.

Conference Call

A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and to provide an update on its business. The domestic dial-in number is (877) 451-6152 (U.S. and Canada) and the international dial-in number is (201) 389-0879 (passcode not required). A simultaneous audio webcast may be accessed by using the link at www.amh.com, under "Investor relations." A replay of the conference call may be accessed through Thursday, November 13, 2025 by calling (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (international), replay passcode number 13755777#, or by using the link at www.amh.com, under "Investor relations."

About AMH

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

In recent years, we've been named a 2025 Great Place to Work®, a 2025 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, and one of the 2025 Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Newsweek and Statista Inc. As of September 30, 2025, we owned over 61,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States. Additional information about AMH is available on our website at www.amh.com.

AMH refers to one or more of American Homes 4 Rent, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P. and their subsidiaries and joint ventures. In certain states, we operate under AMH Living or American Homes 4 Rent. Please see www.amh.com/dba to learn more.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying Supplemental Information Package contain "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements relate to beliefs, expectations or intentions and similar statements concerning matters that are not of historical fact and are generally accompanied by words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "plan," "goal," "outlook," "guidance" or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the Supplemental Information Package include, among others, our 2025 Guidance, our belief that our acquisition and homebuilding programs will result in continued growth and the estimated timing of our development deliveries set forth in the Supplemental Information Package. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While the Company's management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to conform to actual results or changes in its expectations, unless required by applicable law. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company in general, see the "Risk Factors" disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC.

AMH Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

(Unaudited)



Assets





Single-family properties:





Land $ 2,404,153

$ 2,370,006 Buildings and improvements 11,930,388

11,559,461 Single-family properties in operation 14,334,541

13,929,467 Less: accumulated depreciation (3,298,648)

(3,048,868) Single-family properties in operation, net 11,035,893

10,880,599 Single-family properties under development and development land 1,215,323

1,272,284 Single-family properties and land held for sale, net 219,637

212,808 Total real estate assets, net 12,470,853

12,365,691 Cash and cash equivalents 45,631

199,413 Restricted cash 130,104

150,803 Rent and other receivables 56,493

48,452 Escrow deposits, prepaid expenses and other assets 268,120

337,379 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 161,986

159,134 Goodwill 120,279

120,279 Total assets $ 13,253,466

$ 13,381,151







Liabilities





Revolving credit facility $ 110,000

$ — Asset-backed securitizations, net —

924,344 Unsecured senior notes, net 4,733,543

4,086,418 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 571,956

521,759 Total liabilities 5,415,499

5,532,521







Commitments and contingencies













Equity





Shareholders' equity:





Class A common shares ($0.01 par value per share, 450,000,000 shares authorized, 370,468,321 and

368,987,993 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 3,705

3,690 Class B common shares ($0.01 par value per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 635,075 shares issued

and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024) 6

6 Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 9,200,000 shares issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024) 92

92 Additional paid-in capital 7,550,962

7,529,008 Accumulated deficit (400,445)

(380,632) Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,944

7,852 Total shareholders' equity 7,161,264

7,160,016 Noncontrolling interest 676,703

688,614 Total equity 7,837,967

7,848,630







Total liabilities and equity $ 13,253,466

$ 13,381,151

AMH Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Rents and other single-family property revenues $ 478,464

$ 445,055

$ 1,395,243

$ 1,292,104















Expenses:













Property operating expenses 181,604

172,031

509,223

477,428 Property management expenses 33,384

31,973

101,977

95,757 General and administrative expense 20,503

19,247

60,182

62,825 Interest expense 48,199

43,611

139,928

120,866 Acquisition and other transaction costs 3,661

2,605

9,377

8,866 Depreciation and amortization 126,656

119,691

378,523

353,020 Hurricane-related charges, net —

3,904

—

3,904 Total expenses 414,007

393,062

1,199,210

1,122,666















Gain on sale and impairment of single-family properties and other, net 47,620

32,697

161,544

145,490 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (180)

(5,306)

(396)

(6,323) Other income and expense, net 4,904

8,256

11,957

15,664















Net income 116,801

87,640

369,138

324,269















Noncontrolling interest 13,618

10,333

43,458

38,559 Dividends on preferred shares 3,486

3,486

10,458

10,458















Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 99,697

$ 73,821

$ 315,222

$ 275,252















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 371,248,842

366,981,466

370,721,279

366,757,369 Diluted 371,580,911

367,600,636

371,084,326

367,294,979















Net income attributable to common shareholders per share:













Basic $ 0.27

$ 0.20

$ 0.85

$ 0.75 Diluted $ 0.27

$ 0.20

$ 0.85

$ 0.75

Defined Terms

Average Monthly Realized Rent

For the related period, Average Monthly Realized Rent is calculated as the lease component of rents and other single-family property revenues (i.e., rents from single-family properties) divided by the product of (a) number of properties and (b) Average Occupied Days Percentage, divided by the number of months. For properties partially owned during the period, this calculation is adjusted to reflect the number of days of ownership.

Average Occupied Days Percentage

The number of days a property is occupied in the period divided by the total number of days the property is owned during the same period after initially being placed in-service. This calculation excludes properties classified as held for sale.

Occupied Property

A property is classified as occupied upon commencement (i.e., start date) of a lease agreement, which can occur contemporaneously with or subsequent to execution (i.e., signature).

Recurring Capital Expenditures

For our Same-Home portfolio, Recurring Capital Expenditures includes replacement costs and other capital expenditures recorded during the period that are necessary to help preserve the value and maintain functionality of our properties. For our total portfolio, we calculate Recurring Capital Expenditures by multiplying (a) current period actual Recurring Capital Expenditures per Same-Home property by (b) our total number of properties, excluding newly acquired non-stabilized properties and properties classified as held for sale.

Same-Home Property

A property is classified as Same-Home if it has been stabilized longer than 90 days prior to the beginning of the earliest period presented under comparison. A property is removed from Same-Home if it has been classified as held for sale or has experienced a casualty loss.

Stabilized Property

A property acquired individually (i.e., not through a bulk purchase) is classified as stabilized once it has been renovated by the Company or newly constructed and then initially leased or available for rent for a period greater than 90 days. Properties acquired through a bulk purchase are first considered non-stabilized, as an entire group, until (1) we have owned them for an adequate period of time to allow for complete on-boarding to our operating platform, and (2) a substantial portion of the properties have experienced tenant turnover at least once under our ownership, providing the opportunity for renovations and improvements to meet our property standards. After such time has passed, properties acquired through a bulk purchase are then evaluated on an individual property basis under our standard stabilization criteria.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Supplemental Information Package include Funds from Operations attributable to common share and unit holders ("FFO attributable to common share and unit holders"), Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders, Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders, Retained Cash Flow, Core NOI and Same-Home Core NOI, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these measures are helpful in understanding our financial performance and are widely used in the REIT industry. Because other REITs may not compute these financial measures in the same manner, they may not be comparable among REITs. In addition, these metrics are not substitutes for net income or loss or net cash flows from operating activities, as defined by GAAP, as measures of our operating performance, liquidity or ability to pay dividends. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release and in the Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Supplemental Information Package.

Funds from Operations attributable to common share and unit holders and Retained Cash Flow

FFO attributable to common share and unit holders is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate in accordance with the definition approved by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, which defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains and losses from sales or impairment of real estate, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and depreciation of non-real estate assets), and after adjustments for unconsolidated real estate joint ventures to reflect FFO on the same basis.

Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use as a supplemental measure of our performance. We compute this metric by adjusting FFO attributable to common share and unit holders for (1) acquisition and other transaction costs incurred with business combinations and the acquisition or disposition of properties as well as nonrecurring items unrelated to ongoing operations and adjustments for investments in proptech venture capital funds related to the pro rata equity pickup of realized and unrealized gains and losses from their portfolio investments, (2) noncash share-based compensation expense, (3) hurricane-related charges, net, which result in material charges to our single-family property portfolio, (4) gain or loss on early extinguishment of debt and (5) the allocation of income to our perpetual preferred shares in connection with their redemption.

Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use as a supplemental measure of our performance. We compute this metric by adjusting Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders for (1) Recurring Capital Expenditures that are necessary to help preserve the value and maintain functionality of our properties and (2) capitalized leasing costs incurred during the period. As a portion of our homes are recently developed, acquired and/or renovated, we estimate Recurring Capital Expenditures for our entire portfolio by multiplying (a) current period actual Recurring Capital Expenditures per Same-Home Property by (b) our total number of properties, excluding newly acquired non-stabilized properties and properties classified as held for sale.

We present FFO attributable to common share and unit holders, as well as on a per FFO share and unit basis, because we consider this metric to be an important measure of the performance of real estate companies, as do many investors and analysts in evaluating the Company. We believe that FFO attributable to common share and unit holders provides useful information to investors because this metric excludes depreciation, which is included in computing net income and assumes the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time. We believe that real estate values fluctuate due to market conditions and in response to inflation. We also believe that Core FFO and Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders, as well as on a per FFO share and unit basis, provide useful information to investors because they allow investors to compare our operating performance to prior reporting periods without the effect of certain items that, by nature, are not comparable from period to period.

FFO shares and units include weighted-average common shares and operating partnership units outstanding, as well as potentially dilutive securities.

Retained Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is helpful as a supplemental measure in assessing the Company's liquidity. This metric is computed by reducing Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders by common distributions.

FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders and Retained Cash Flow are not substitutes for net income or net cash provided by operating activities, each as determined in accordance with GAAP, as a measure of our operating performance, liquidity or ability to pay dividends. These metrics also are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund future cash needs. Because other REITs may not compute these measures in the same manner, they may not be comparable among REITs.

The following is a reconciliation of net income or loss attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common share and unit holders, Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders, Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders and Retained Cash Flow for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (amounts in thousands, except share and per share data):



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 99,697

$ 73,821

$ 315,222

$ 275,252 Adjustments:













Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership 13,618

10,333

43,458

38,559 Gain on sale and impairment of single-family properties and other, net (47,620)

(32,697)

(161,544)

(145,490) Adjustments for unconsolidated real estate joint ventures 1,918

1,116

5,223

3,909 Depreciation and amortization 126,656

119,691

378,523

353,020 Less: depreciation and amortization of non-real estate assets (5,696)

(4,930)

(16,572)

(14,354) FFO attributable to common share and unit holders $ 188,573

$ 167,334

$ 564,310

$ 510,896 Adjustments:













Acquisition, other transaction costs and other 3,158

2,605

8,693

8,866 Noncash share-based compensation - general and administrative 3,917

3,601

12,771

17,999 Noncash share-based compensation - property management 864

1,043

3,247

3,827 Hurricane-related charges, net —

3,904

—

3,904 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 180

5,306

396

6,323 Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders $ 196,692

$ 183,793

$ 589,417

$ 551,815 Recurring Capital Expenditures (20,399)

(23,088)

(57,743)

(58,615) Leasing costs (765)

(995)

(3,102)

(2,832) Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders $ 175,528

$ 159,710

$ 528,572

$ 490,368 Common distributions (126,610)

(109,133)

(380,899)

(327,670) Retained Cash Flow $ 48,918

$ 50,577

$ 147,673

$ 162,698















Per FFO share and unit:













FFO attributable to common share and unit holders $ 0.45

$ 0.40

$ 1.34

$ 1.22 Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders $ 0.47

$ 0.44

$ 1.39

$ 1.32 Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders $ 0.42

$ 0.38

$ 1.25

$ 1.17















Weighted-average FFO shares and units:













Common shares outstanding 371,248,842

366,981,466

370,721,279

366,757,369 Share-based compensation plan and forward sale equity contracts (1) 632,730

1,015,421

695,497

927,581 Operating partnership units 50,732,415

51,376,980

51,110,313

51,376,980 Total weighted-average FFO shares and units 422,613,987

419,373,867

422,527,089

419,061,930

(1) Reflects the effect of potentially dilutive securities issuable upon the assumed vesting/exercise of restricted stock units and stock options and the dilutive effect of forward sale equity contracts under the treasury stock method.

The following is a reconciliation of net income per common share–diluted to FFO attributable to common share and unit holders, Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders and Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders on a per share and unit basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net income per common share–diluted $ 0.27

$ 0.20

$ 0.85

$ 0.75 Adjustments:













Conversion from GAAP share count (0.03)

(0.02)

(0.10)

(0.09) Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership 0.03

0.02

0.10

0.09 Gain on sale and impairment of single-family properties and other, net (0.11)

(0.08)

(0.38)

(0.35) Adjustments for unconsolidated real estate joint ventures —

—

0.01

0.01 Depreciation and amortization 0.30

0.29

0.90

0.84 Less: depreciation and amortization of non-real estate assets (0.01)

(0.01)

(0.04)

(0.03) FFO attributable to common share and unit holders $ 0.45

$ 0.40

$ 1.34

$ 1.22 Adjustments:













Acquisition, other transaction costs and other 0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02 Noncash share-based compensation - general and administrative 0.01

0.01

0.03

0.04 Noncash share-based compensation - property management —

—

0.01

0.01 Hurricane-related charges, net —

0.01

—

0.01 Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

0.01

—

0.02 Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders $ 0.47

$ 0.44

$ 1.39

$ 1.32 Recurring Capital Expenditures (0.05)

(0.06)

(0.13)

(0.14) Leasing costs —

—

(0.01)

(0.01) Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders $ 0.42

$ 0.38

$ 1.25

$ 1.17

Core Net Operating Income

Core NOI, which we also present separately for our Same-Home portfolio, is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that we define as core revenues, which is calculated as rents and other single-family property revenues, excluding expenses reimbursed by tenant charge-backs, less core property operating expenses, which is calculated as property operating and property management expenses, excluding noncash share-based compensation expense and expenses reimbursed by tenant charge-backs.

Core NOI also excludes (1) hurricane-related charges, net, which result in material charges to our single-family property portfolio, (2) gain or loss on early extinguishment of debt, (3) gains and losses from sales or impairments of single-family properties and other, (4) depreciation and amortization, (5) acquisition and other transaction costs incurred with business combinations and the acquisition or disposition of properties as well as nonrecurring items unrelated to ongoing operations, (6) noncash share-based compensation expense, (7) interest expense, (8) general and administrative expense, and (9) other income and expense, net. We believe Core NOI provides useful information to investors about the operating performance of our single-family properties without the impact of certain operating expenses that are reimbursed through tenant charge-backs.

Core NOI and Same-Home Core NOI should be considered only as supplements to net income or loss as a measure of our performance and should not be used as measures of our liquidity, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or make distributions. Additionally, these metrics should not be used as substitutes for net income or loss or net cash flows from operating activities (as computed in accordance with GAAP).

The following are reconciliations of core revenues, Same-Home core revenues, core property operating expenses, Same-Home core property operating expenses, Core NOI and Same-Home Core NOI to their respective GAAP metrics for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (amounts in thousands):



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Core revenues and Same-Home core revenues













Rents and other single-family property revenues $ 478,464

$ 445,055

$ 1,395,243

$ 1,292,104 Tenant charge-backs (72,843)

(67,615)

(189,161)

(172,323) Core revenues 405,621

377,440

1,206,082

1,119,781 Less: Non-Same-Home core revenues (47,795)

(32,705)

(138,545)

(94,991) Same-Home core revenues $ 357,826

$ 344,735

$ 1,067,537

$ 1,024,790

Core property operating expenses and Same-Home core property operating expenses







Property operating expenses $ 181,604

$ 172,031

$ 509,223

$ 477,428 Property management expenses 33,384

31,973

101,977

95,757 Noncash share-based compensation - property management (864)

(1,043)

(3,247)

(3,827) Expenses reimbursed by tenant charge-backs (72,843)

(67,615)

(189,161)

(172,323) Core property operating expenses 141,281

135,346

418,792

397,035 Less: Non-Same-Home core property operating expenses (18,244)

(15,169)

(54,176)

(43,918) Same-Home core property operating expenses $ 123,037

$ 120,177

$ 364,616

$ 353,117

Core NOI and Same-Home Core NOI







Net income $ 116,801

$ 87,640

$ 369,138

$ 324,269 Hurricane-related charges, net —

3,904

—

3,904 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 180

5,306

396

6,323 Gain on sale and impairment of single-family properties and other, net (47,620)

(32,697)

(161,544)

(145,490) Depreciation and amortization 126,656

119,691

378,523

353,020 Acquisition and other transaction costs 3,661

2,605

9,377

8,866 Noncash share-based compensation - property management 864

1,043

3,247

3,827 Interest expense 48,199

43,611

139,928

120,866 General and administrative expense 20,503

19,247

60,182

62,825 Other income and expense, net (4,904)

(8,256)

(11,957)

(15,664) Core NOI 264,340

242,094

787,290

722,746 Less: Non-Same-Home Core NOI (29,551)

(17,536)

(84,369)

(51,073) Same-Home Core NOI $ 234,789

$ 224,558

$ 702,921

$ 671,673

Contact:

AMH Investor Relations

Phone: (855) 794-2447

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AMH