AMH to Participate in 2026 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMH (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company"), a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes, today announced that members of the Company's management team will participate in a roundtable discussion at the 2026 Citi Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.amh.com under "Investor Relations". A replay of the webcast will be available through March 17, 2026.

About AMH

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

In recent years, we've been named a 2025 Great Place to Work®, a 2025 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, and one of the 2025 Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Newsweek and Statista Inc. As of December 31, 2025, we owned over 61,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States. Additional information about AMH is available on our website at www.amh.com.

AMH refers to one or more of American Homes 4 Rent, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P. and their subsidiaries and joint ventures. In certain states, we operate under AMH Living or American Homes 4 Rent. Please see www.amh.com/dba to learn more.

