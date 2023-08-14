AMHAC Welcomes Third Generation of Family Ownership

EASTCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All Makes Heating and Air Conditioning Corp, AMHAC, announces a significant milestone in its 70+ years of operations as the third generation of family ownership steps into leadership roles. This transition marks a continuation of AMHAC's commitment to excellence and innovation in the HVAC industry.

Founded in 1949 by Holocaust survivors Stefan and Anna Weinberg, AMHAC's journey began when Stefan, ascending from a furnace cleaner to a leading sales executive, acquired the local branch of the Holland Furnace Company. He transformed it into the thriving business it is today. Sons Bill, Saul, and Ted expanded the company, creating a fully integrated operation that offers a wide array of innovative and environmentally efficient solutions for heating, air conditioning, power generation, and indoor air quality. The new generation of leadership includes Jordan Weinberg, who will collaborate closely with the management team to continue providing top-notch service and solutions while preserving the family values and legacy that have made AMHAC a trusted provider to thousands of customers for decades.

"Stefan Weinberg taught me what it truly meant to build a brand and a business – he cherished his customers, the community, and took immense pride in AMHAC's stellar reputation," said Natalie Lloyd, General Manager of AMHAC. "It's thrilling to witness his legacy continue into the third generation as we grow the business with best-in-class products and services."

As part of this exciting change, AMHAC intends to introduce new service offerings in the coming months, showcasing its dedication to innovation, engineering, and service.

For more information, visit amhac.com or call 914-337-5555. AMHAC offers 24/7 emergency dispatching from a centrally located, fully stocked HVAC warehouse.

About AMHAC

AMHAC is a family owned and operated, award-winning heating and air conditioning company that has been in business since 1949. Known for top quality engineering, AMHAC offers innovative and environmentally efficient solutions for heating, air conditioning, power generation, and indoor air quality. Headquartered in Eastchester, NY, with a satellite Manhattan office, AMHAC currently services over 15,000 residential and commercial clients in Westchester County NY, Fairfield County CT, the Bronx, and Manhattan. AMHAC is a Factory Authorized Carrier Dealer and a Mitsubishi Diamond Elite Contractor. Recently, AMHAC joined the Carrier Dealer Hall of Fame in 2022 and won Carrier's President Award in 2021, 2022, and 2023 among numerous other accolades.

