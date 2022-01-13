AMHE Market in North America to Grow by USD 3.00 Bn | ABB Ltd. and Daifuku Co. Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market in North America to grow by USD 3.00 bn from 2020 to 2025. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 3.75%.

Some Key Vendors and Their Offerings

ABB Ltd. - The company offers three levels of dress pack solutions for Material Handling, including External DressPack, External DressPack with retract function, Integrated DressPack, and Integrated DressPack Lean.

FIVES Group - The company offers a wide range of material handling equipment, including Sorters, Singulators, Conveyors, EASY-Capture: integrated data capture for parcels, and NOAH: dynamic dimensioner for pallets.

Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers material handling equipment, including belt conveyors, transportation robots, elevators, cranes, sorting machines, and automatic warehouses.

Honeywell International Inc. - The company combines advanced material handling solutions with smart software to reduce the time, labor costs associated with inbound processing. Some of these solutions for efficient cross-docking operations, including Pallet conveyors, Transportation conveyors, Accumulation conveyors, Full range of sortation systems for various containers and throughput targets, and Momentum WES.

KION GROUP AG - The company offers a full range of our services, from warehouse technology and forklift trucks to fully automated supply chain solutions, in our virtual 360° warehouse with its solutions including Electric, fuel cell, and conventionally powered trucks, Warehouse trucks and customized services, Complete warehouse systems, and Automation and fleet management solutions.

Market Segmentation Highlights

By product, the AHME market in North America has been segmented into four segments, namely conveyor system, AS/RS, robotics system, and AGV.

By end-user, the market has been segmented into automotive, e-commerce and 3PL, food and beverage, retail, and others.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the AHME market in North America has been segmented into two regions, namely the US and rest of North America .

69% of the growth will originate from the US.

. The US is a key country for the AMHE market in North America .

Market growth in the US will be slower than the growth of the market in Rest of North America.

The increased warehousing and logistics operations will drive the AMHE market growth in the US during the forecast period.

For more information about the contribution of each segment of the AHME market in North America. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Notes:

The AMHE market in North America is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.67% during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors having significant market share.

due to the presence of many vendors having significant market share. The research report offers information on several market vendors, including ABB Ltd., Daifuku Co. Ltd., FIVES Group, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KION GROUP AG, KNAPP AG , Murata Machinery Ltd., SSI SCHAEFER Group, and Toyota Industries Corp.

Automated Material Handling Equipment (AMHE) Market In North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.75 Regional analysis US and Rest of North America Performing market contribution US at 69% Key consumer countries US and American Samoa Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Daifuku Co. Ltd., FIVES Group, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KION GROUP AG, KNAPP AG, Murata Machinery Ltd., SSI SCHAEFER Group, and Toyota Industries Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

