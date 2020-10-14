Amherst Appoints Gillian Sutton Cho as Chief Operating Officer of Investment Management

In her new role, Cho will deliver Amherst's turnkey investment platform to a broader audience, as the firm continues to target growth opportunities driven by strong fundamentals and increasing consumer demand in the institutional single-family rental (SFR) sector, and to grow its commercial real estate lending and mortgage backed securities businesses. Cho's appointment follows several executive-level appointments at Amherst, as the Company differentiates itself as a leader in addressing inefficiencies in the U.S. housing and commercial real estate markets.

"At Amherst, we're guided by our mission to revolutionize the way real estate is priced, financed and managed, and we are excited to have Gillian join our team as we seek to further expand our suite of real estate investment products and services," said Sean Dobson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Amherst. "Gillian's understanding of the industry and what is needed to propel our business forward for long-term growth and success will be a driving force as Amherst delivers world-class services and diversified investment opportunities across our debt and equity strategies."

Prior to joining Amherst, Cho was the Chief Operating Officer of Crow Holdings where she was responsible for building the corporate infrastructure to facilitate growth and engaged in business development and capital raising activities. Before her role at Crow, Cho spent a decade in multifamily and mixed-use development in the Bay Area at Trammell Crow Residential and in New York at Extell Development Company. She started her career at Bain & Company advising clients on corporate strategy, organization and operations.

"Amherst's disruptive, technology-driven approach to acquiring, developing and managing real estate allows it to deliver a tremendous value proposition to our residents and much-needed quality housing across the United States," said Gillian Sutton Cho. "The Amherst team is raising the bar of the real estate experience for residents and investors, and I am looking forward to sharing the Company's innovative approach with a broader investor base."

"Gillian's background in real estate development, operations and investment management will be instrumental as we continue to pair our data-driven market insights with seamless execution capabilities to better serve our current and future investor base," said Drew Flahive, President of Amherst Residential and Head of Investment Management. "She will play a key role in further evolving and delivering the full breadth of the Amherst group, and we are thrilled to have her on board as we seek to meet the growing demand for our platform and products."

About Amherst

Amherst is a real estate investment, development, and operating firm with a full suite of products and services designed to unlock broader access to real estate opportunities for institutional and retail investors across the globe. Underpinned by proprietary technology, battle-tested data, and a deep understanding of U.S. real estate markets, Amherst's vertically-integrated platform seeks to provide investors a more efficient model to price, finance, and manage real estate with full-service execution capabilities across the firm's debt and equity strategies. The firm's in-house team of data scientists paired with its rigorous modeling program enable the platform to predict behavior, simulate outcomes, and develop innovative investment vehicles to capture returns in the public and private residential, commercial, and mortgage-backed securities markets. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Amherst and its affiliated funds have acquired, renovated, and operated more than 30,000 homes over the past decade. Currently, Amherst and its affiliated brands have more than 900 employees in 30 markets across the U.S. with $7.5 billion of assets under management and $14 billion of assets under advisory.* For more information, please visit: www.Amherst.com.

* This amount reflects balance sheets assets related to Amherst's affiliated broker-dealer; figures as of June 30, 2020

