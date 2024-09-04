Amherst Appoints Peter Campbell as General Counsel

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amherst Group ("Amherst"), a real estate investment, development and operating platform, today announced the appointment of Peter Campbell as General Counsel, effective immediately.

In this role, Mr. Campbell will oversee all aspects of Amherst's internal and external legal and compliance functions, including legal matters connected to capital raising, investor relations, acquisitions, investment management and property management. He brings deep experience and expert counsel on a wide range of strategic, corporate development and legal issues to Amherst's leadership team, board and investment committees.

Prior to joining Amherst, Mr. Campbell served as Americas General Counsel for Lendlease, a global real estate development, investment management and construction company, and before that served as General Counsel for The Continuum Company LLC, a boutique real estate development firm specializing in innovative mixed-use development. In addition, he served as General Counsel to the Commercial Real Estate Group of Lehman Brothers Holdings in connection with the post-bankruptcy restructuring and wind-down of its substantial commercial real estate portfolio. He began his career in the real estate practices of global law firms Cooley LLP and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

"Peter's extensive real estate expertise and track record of providing sound counsel on a range of complex legal and strategic issues make him an ideal fit for our leadership team and exactly the person we want in the room when making critical decisions as a firm," said Sean Dobson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer of Amherst. "We look forward to Peter's contributions to Amherst as we continue to build a best-in-class legal function that is critical to providing value for the investors, residents and communities we serve."

"I'm excited for the chance to work alongside Sean and the Amherst leadership team as the firm continues to build an institutional-quality platform at the intersection of real estate and the global capital markets," said Mr. Campbell. "I look forward to contributing my experience to all areas of the business from investing and development to operations to ensure the team has a strong foundation to build upon and to enable future growth."

Mr. Campbell earned his J.D. cum laude from Fordham University School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Science in government from Claremont McKenna College.

About Amherst

The Amherst Group ("Amherst") is a diversified data-driven investment management platform at the crossroads of global capital markets and U.S. real estate, offering strategies up and down the real estate capital stack. Amherst manages $18.6 billion of AUM deployed across real estate equity and debt strategies in single-family rental (SFR), commercial real estate (CRE), and mortgage-backed securities (MBS). Today, Amherst has more than 1,000 global personnel working to create value and provide an excellent experience for the investors, residents, and the communities it serves. To learn more, visit Amherst.com.

