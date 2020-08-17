Amherst Expands Senior Leadership Team

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amherst Group ("Amherst" or "the Company") a data-driven, vertically-integrated real estate investment and operating platform, today announced three executive-level appointments as the Company continues to grow and deliver technology-driven solutions to address inefficiencies in the U.S. housing and investment markets, and meet growing consumer demand for turn-key, high-quality single-family homes.

Trevor Schick joins as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Schick will lead Amherst's real estate operations teams, including product innovation, construction and resident services. With a background steeped in technology and building expertise, he will play a key role in maximizing efficiency across Amherst's real estate operations, developing new housing products and guiding the Company's strategy to build new single-family homes at scale, all priority growth areas for the Company. He was most recently the President of Katerra Materials.

In this newly created position, Mr. Pucillo will oversee the buying, leasing and selling experience for single-family homes across rental and retail channels in a single, modern platform. He most recently served as National Vice President at NRT/Reology. Lance Miceli joins as Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing Solutions. In this newly created position, Mr. Miceli will be responsible for driving strategy and execution for Amherst's institutional and consumer marketing initiatives, creating a differentiated customer experience and enhancing end-user engagement for its Main Street Renewal and Bungalo brands. He most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer of G6 Hospitality.

"I am pleased to welcome Trevor, Joe and Lance to Amherst, and believe their deep industry experience, proven operational expertise and track records of leveraging technology will be instrumental as we continue to evolve our product offerings and business operations," said Amherst Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Sean Dobson. "As we grow our platform and develop new housing products for families buying or leasing homes, we remain focused on building technology-enabled solutions to improve the quality of both the home and transaction in the housing market. Our business is truly unique, and we are driven by providing consumers and investors with a high level of service at every stage of the real estate experience. Trevor, Joe and Lance will help bring our vision for operational excellence to life, scale our new build initiatives and contribute to the growth and development of our talented team."

Continued Mr. Dobson, "Across the U.S., consumer demand for single-family homes continues to significantly outpace supply, and we are convinced that bringing newly-built homes to market through the combination of modern design, advanced manufacturing solutions and customer-centric delivery at scale represents a significant 'double-bottom-line' opportunity to solve one of the nation's continuing and most substantial issues."

As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Schick will closely partner with Amherst leadership, optimizing operational efficiency and innovation across the Company while maximizing investor and resident value.

Mr. Schick said, "I have long admired Amherst's long-track record of success and the transformative technology they have brought to the real estate business. Amherst has the platform and capabilities to meet emerging consumer demands while addressing the housing market's most pressing challenges. I am honored to join this talented team and see a great opportunity to help propel Amherst forward into its next phase of growth."

In the new position of Executive Vice President, Brokerage, Mr. Pucillo will oversee the Company's modern brokerage organization, responsible for scaling all aspects of Amherst's buying, leasing and selling channels, implementing new technology and strengthening the customer service-focused culture.

Mr. Pucillo said, "I am eager to help optimize our home buying, selling and leasing functions to best position our team for future growth. I have spent my entire career in the real estate business, driving innovation through disruptive technology. I'm excited to be part of the team that will drive an ever-expanding suite of innovative solutions and services, in an effort to help solve the housing shortage in the U.S."

Assuming the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing Solutions, Mr. Miceli will be responsible for architecting the performance marketing business unit and associated programs.

Mr. Miceli said, "I am thrilled to join a company with Amherst's history and legacy, and have the opportunity to shape Amherst's brand marketing strategy and demand programs across all of its stakeholders. I look forward to working closely with institutional and retail leaders across Amherst's businesses to drive our performance and strengthen Amherst's leadership position as a dynamic innovator in the real estate space."

About Amherst

Amherst is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and property management firm with a full suite of real estate-related products and services designed to unlock broader access to opportunities for institutions and individuals. The Amherst platform provides a more efficient model for owning, managing and investing in real estate, with full-service capabilities that deliver an industry-leading, differentiated experience to its customers. Underpinned by proprietary technology, robust analytics and a deep understanding of U.S. real estate markets, the platform combines national scale with local market expertise and on-the-ground execution to serve institutional investors, retail investors and consumers with the mission to build quality homes and create sustainable communities. Over the past two decades, Amherst and its affiliated funds have acquired, renovated and operated more than 30,000 homes serving nearly 70,000 residents. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Amherst has more than $7 billion of assets under management with more than 900 employees in 30 markets across 20 states. For more information, please visit: www.Amherst.com .

SOURCE Amherst Group