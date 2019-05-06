Amherst Pierpont Securities Designated as a Primary Dealer by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC ("Amherst Pierpont") today announced that it has been designated as a Primary Dealer by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York ("FRBNY") effective May 6, 2019. As a Primary Dealer, Amherst Pierpont will serve as a direct trading counterparty to the FRBNY and provide market color and analysis to the FRBNY trading desks. Amherst Pierpont's designation marks the first addition to the list of Primary Dealers program since April 2016.

Joe Walsh, Amherst Pierpont CEO, noted that, "We are pleased to be designated as a Primary Dealer by the FRBNY. We have had a long relationship with the FRBNY and look forward to working even more closely together. As Amherst Pierpont continues to grow its leading fixed income platform, we view this designation as a natural evolution of our commitment to provide our customers with the highest level of service and best market intelligence in the fixed income capital markets."

Amherst Pierpont was formed in 2014 as a combination of Pierpont Securities LLC (PSL) and Amherst Securities Group, L.P. (ASG), creating a unique, independent, client-focused broker-dealer with demonstrated strengths across structured finance, real estate, credit, securities finance and rates-related capital markets. Over the last five years, Amherst Pierpont has expanded its U.S. fixed-income franchise with its highly scalable, self-clearing platform and significant investments in proprietary data and analytics. Since 2014, Amherst Pierpont has grown its market share in Agency and Non-Agency MBS, expanded its Credit trading business into Emerging Markets and established a leading Structured Product and Investment Banking business.

About Amherst Pierpont Securities

Amherst Pierpont Securities is a market-leading independent broker dealer providing institutional and middle-market clients with access to a premier fixed-income capital markets franchise. Our experienced team of professionals delivers actionable trade ideas and customized solutions to our institutional client base. Much of the value-added service we provide is driven by our state-of-the-art data and analytics platform and our focus on market strategy, both of which are designed to identify relative value and quantify risk reward in the fixed income markets. Amherst Pierpont Securities is headquartered in New York City with offices across the United States. Amherst Pierpont Securities is a self-clearing member of the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation and also a member of FINRA and SIPC. For further information about Amherst Pierpont Securities, see www.apsec.com and contact at Inquiries@apsec.com.

SOURCE Amherst Pierpont Securities