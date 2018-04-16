Amherst Pierpont Securities Hires Steven Abrahams as Senior Managing Director, Head of Strategy

Mr. Abrahams will be responsible for overseeing Amherst Pierpont's strategy effort in its U.S. Rates, Credit, and Structured Products businesses. He joins Amherst Pierpont following a nearly 27-year fixed-income career which has included experience in securitized products, collateralized loan obligation research and U.S. Treasury and agency debt. Most recently, he co-founded Milepost Capital Management, where he led strategy, research, asset sourcing and selection and reporting for an SEC-registered manager of securities and loans for private funds and institutions. Mr. Abrahams will be based in New York and report to Executive Managing Director, Ryan Mullaney, who among other responsibilities oversees all of APSEC's Sales and Trading efforts.

"Steve brings a tremendous track record of securitized products research and strategy development to Amherst Pierpont," said Mr. Mullaney. "As we continue to grow across all the firm's businesses, the addition of Steve to our senior team enhances our ability to continue providing a franchise of products, actionable insights and outstanding service to our growing institutional client base. We are thrilled to welcome him to our growing team."

"Amherst Pierpont is known across the industry for its premier fixed-income capital markets franchise and leading data and analytics capabilities, and I am excited to join this growing team," said Mr. Abrahams. "At Amherst Pierpont, we are able to deliver a broad range of products with robust trading capabilities and data-driven investment strategies that are truly unique in the industry."

Mr. Abrahams has previously held senior structured products and securitization research roles at Deutsche Bank, where he was Managing Director and Head of MBS and Securitization Research; Citadel Investment Group, where he was Founder and Managing Director of Citadel Capital Advisors; and Bear Stearns, where he was Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Liquid Product Strategy. He graduated from Northwestern University with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and earned a Master's Degree and a Ph.D. from Columbia University.

In addition to the hiring of Mr. Abrahams, Amherst Pierpont continues to invest in every area of its Fixed Income business, including the hiring of 12 additional Structured Product executives across Sales, Trading, Banking, Strategy, and Analytics over the past year. The firm continues to expand its Structured Product division with additional product lines, and these recent staff additions strengthen the trading, sales, and banking capabilities to support these new and future businesses. Another key component of the firm's growth strategy is its long standing commitment in data and analytics. The firm's recent investments in both talent and resources, across its strategy and modeling teams, will ensure the firm continues to provide its institutional clients with industry leading analytic capabilities.

Amherst Pierpont Securities was formed in 2014 when Amherst Securities Group, LP and Pierpont Securities LLC merged to create a highly competitive, client-focused fixed-income broker-dealer to provide access to a broad range of fixed-income products to institutional and middle-market clients.

About Amherst Pierpont Securities

Amherst Pierpont Securities is a market-leading independent broker dealer providing institutional and middle-market clients with access to a premier fixed-income capital markets franchise. Our experienced team of professionals delivers actionable trade ideas and customized solutions to our institutional client base. Much of the value-added service we provide is driven by our state-of-the-art data and analytics platform and our focus on market strategy, both of which are designed to identify relative value and quantify risk reward in the fixed income markets. Amherst Pierpont Securities is headquartered in New York City with more than 200 employees and offices in Austin, TX; Chicago, IL; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Houston, TX; Red Bank, NJ; San Francisco, CA; Westport, CT; with an operations center in Newark, DE. Amherst Pierpont International Ltd is an affiliate located in Hong Kong. Amherst Pierpont Securities is a self-clearing member of the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation and also a member of FINRA and SIPC. For further information about Amherst Pierpont Securities, see www.apsec.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amherst-pierpont-securities-hires-steven-abrahams-as-senior-managing-director-head-of-strategy-300630289.html

SOURCE Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC

Related Links

http://www.apsec.com

