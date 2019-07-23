Amherst Pierpont Securities Launches Emerging Markets Credit Strategy and Expands Investment Grade Credit Strategy Team

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC ("Amherst Pierpont") today announced that the firm has launched an emerging markets credit strategy with the hiring of Siobhan Morden as managing director and fixed income strategist for Latin America. She joins Amherst Pierpont's expanding strategy team along with Daniel Bruzzo, recently hired as managing director and investment grade corporate debt strategist. These senior-level additions reflect and enhance Amherst Pierpont's longstanding emphasis on strategy, data and analytics to serve the firm's clients and support its growing debt trading businesses.

Ms. Morden will lead Amherst Pierpont's efforts to provide market analysis and investment strategy in Latin American sovereign credits, especially high-yield names. She brings more than 27 years of experience analyzing emerging markets debt, most recently with Nomura Securities International where she led the firm's Latin America fixed income strategy. She also has held senior positions at Jefferies, Royal Bank of Scotland and ABN AMRO. Ms. Morden holds a M.A. in Economics from New York University, a law and economics certificate from Universidad del Pais Vasco, and a B.A. in Spanish and Economics from Boston College. She was also a Fulbright Scholar in Spain.

Mr. Bruzzo will lead the firm's investment strategy in investment grade financial services. He joins from FTN Financial Securities Corp., where he managed the credit strategies group and served as a strategist for 18 years. Mr. Bruzzo holds a B.A. from Cornell University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Ms. Morden and Mr. Bruzzo report to Steven Abrahams, Head of Investment Strategy at Amherst Pierpont, in New York.

"We are excited to have Siobhan and Dan join the growing Amherst Pierpont team," said Steven Abrahams, Head of Investment Strategy at Amherst Pierpont. "They are both stellar analysts with great track records of providing market insight and backing it with practical investment ideas. The additions of Siobhan and Dan highlight our continuing investment in providing clients with the best possible analysis and advice, and I am confident they will be tremendous additions to the team."

About Amherst Pierpont:

Amherst Pierpont Securities is a market-leading independent broker dealer providing institutional and middle-market clients with access to a premier fixed-income capital markets franchise. Our experienced team of professionals delivers actionable trade ideas and customized solutions to our institutional client base. Much of the value-added service we provide is driven by our state-of-the-art data and analytics platform and our focus on market strategy, both of which are designed to identify relative value and quantify risk reward in the fixed income markets. Amherst Pierpont Securities is headquartered in New York City with offices across the United States. Amherst Pierpont Securities is a self-clearing member of the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC, and has been designated a Primary Dealer by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. For further information about Amherst Pierpont Securities, see www.apsec.com and contact at Inquiries@apsec.com.

