AMI Announces AMI Rack Manager Support for AMD Helios Rackscale Solution and Aptio V and MegaRAC OneTree Support for 6th Gen AMD EPYC Processors, Accelerating Deployment for AI Data Centers Worldwide

ATLANTA and SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI, the global leader in AI platform firmware and management, is proud to announce fully validated AMI Rack Manager software for the new AMD Helios™ rackscale solution, as well as Aptio® V BIOS/UEFI firmware and MegaRAC OneTree™ BMC firmware support for 6th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors.

The AMD Helios rackscale solution supports a POD architecture and features power shelf, fabric and switch management, firmware updates, delivery and translation of telemetry data, and predictive failure alerts. AMI enables the boot and management of these complex platforms with rack-level assurance, supporting ODM and neocloud integration and enabling a new era of AI.

"AMI is proud to collaborate with AMD to deliver a fully validated, production-ready firmware and rack management stack for the AMD Helios platform," said Sanjoy Maity, AMI CEO. "This solution gives customers the flexibility to integrate, scale, and innovate while reducing deployment complexity and improving operational resilience. By tightly aligning Aptio V and MegaRAC OneTree for AMD EPYC and rackscale management, we are enabling faster, more predictable rollout of AI infrastructure at scale."

The open, rackscale infrastructure design from AMD - which combines AMD Instinct™ MI455X GPUs, 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs, AMD Pensando™ networking and AMD ROCm™ software in an open, integrated rackscale platform built for large-scale AI training and inference - can be managed and monitored using AMI Rack Manager software.

Neoclouds and other AI data centers can scale with confidence, while ensuring servers are fully managed and protected without the risk of large-scale shutdowns from leakage, overheating or power anomalies. With AMI Rack Manager, data center providers worldwide have a secure management and control platform that delivers the efficiency and manageability required to meet the rapidly growing demands of AI workloads.

In addition, AMI's support for AMD openSIL within Aptio V firmware and the continued evolution of MegaRAC OneTree OpenBMC™-based management solutions for 6th Generation AMD EPYC™ processor platforms represent an important step forward for open infrastructure, helping reduce deployment complexity while accelerating adoption of next-generation EPYC™-based systems.

To learn more about AMI's fully validated AMI Rack Manager software, Aptio V and MegaRAC OneTree firmware, visit us at https://www.ami.com/ or contact your AMI representative today.

MegaRAC and Aptio are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of AMI US Holdings Inc. AMD Helios, AMD EPYC, AMD Instinct, AMD Pensando, and AMD ROCm are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. OpenBMC is a trademark of LF Projects, LLC. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners in the US and other countries.

About AMI: AMI is Firmware Reimagined for modern computing. As a global leader in Dynamic Firmware for security, orchestration, and manageability solutions, AMI enables the world's compute platforms from on-premise to the cloud to the edge. AMI's industry-leading foundational technology and unwavering customer support have generated lasting partnerships and spurred innovation for some of the most prominent brands in the high-tech industry.

SOURCE AMI