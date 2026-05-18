AMI Announces a Shift-Left Initiative to De-Risk SoC Development for Arm Total Design in Collaboration with Arm and Synopsys

ATLANTA, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI is proud to announce an accelerated "Shift Left" initiative for Arm® Total Design through its collaboration with Arm and Synopsys. This effort introduces an enhancement to the Synopsys ASIC design flow that brings verification of AMI OnSil™ silicon firmware and Aptio® V UEFI firmware from AMI forward from the silicon prototype phase to the RTL validation stage, well before initial tape-out. By shifting these critical steps left, the initiative complements the Arm Total Design chiplet strategy, which significantly reduces custom silicon design costs, shortens product time-to-market by months, and mitigates capital and complexity-related risks.

"AMI's efforts enabling firmware and BIOS validation on emulation using Synopsys ZeBu® provides powerful shift‑left capabilities to the Arm Total Design ecosystem," said Tran Nguyen, VP, Multi-Die Ecosystem Platform Solutions at Synopsys. "Through pre-silicon software bring-up and validation, developers reduce risk at the hardware-software interface and can deliver differentiated products to market faster."

Reduces custom silicon design costs, shortens product TTM by months, mitigates capital and complexity risks. Post this

Supporting this initiative is the software bring-up of Aptio V UEFI firmware and the AMI OnSil Arm firmware stack on a pre-silicon emulation of Arm Neoverse® Compute Subsystems (CSS) and Synopsys IP integrated design on Synopsys ZeBu emulators. This methodology takes firmware validation several steps beyond that of verification with the Arm Fixed Virtual Platform (FVP), adding runtime silicon components, such as Synopsys high-speed IO, security, and Silicon Lifecycle Management (SLM) IP. Design teams can significantly reduce deployment time for the silicon and platforms through this validation of real‑world workloads and verification of SBSA compliance pre-silicon. The resulting prototypes are at a much lower risk of firmware driven defects, reducing risk and time to market.

"Reducing time-to-market is critical as AI ushers in growing demand for purpose-built compute," said Eddie Ramirez, Vice President of Go-to-Market, Cloud AI Business Unit, Arm. "By working with partners like AMI and Synopsys, we're enabling earlier validation across the Arm Total Design ecosystem and helping developers bring high-performance, differentiated silicon to market faster and with greater confidence."

"Integrating AMI OnSil and Aptio V firmware validation into the RTL stage is a major step forward in helping customers deliver secure, high‑quality silicon," said Sanjoy Maity, Chief Executive Officer at AMI. "Working with Arm and Synopsys helps position AMI at the forefront of firmware innovation, driving breakthroughs that will accelerate the evolution of HPC silicon for years to come."

To learn more about AMI's shift-left initiative and pre-silicon firmware emulation, contact your AMI Sales representative today or https://www.ami.com/contact/.

Aptio is a registered trademark of AMI US Holdings, Inc. AMI OnSil is a trademark of AMI US Holdings, Inc. Arm and Neoverse are a registered trademarks of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries) in the US and/or elsewhere. ZeBu is a registered trademark of Synopsys, Inc., its subsidiaries, and affiliated entities in the United States of America and other jurisdictions around the world. All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners in the US and other countries.

About AMI: AMI is Firmware Reimagined for modern computing. As a global leader in Dynamic Firmware for security, orchestration, and manageability solutions, AMI enables the world's compute platforms from on-premises to the cloud to the edge. AMI's industry-leading foundational technology and unwavering customer support have generated lasting partnerships and spurred innovation for some of the most prominent brands in the high-tech industry.

SOURCE AMI