AMI Accelerates AI Factory Command and Control with New MegaRAC OneTree Community Edition

Deepens commitment to open innovation with updated OpenBMC-based manageability firmware, upcoming OCP Marketplace contributions and new Partner Alliance initiative

BARCELONA, Spain and ATLANTA, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of the start of 2026 OCP EMEA Summit, AMI® - the global leader in firmware - is pleased to announce the launch of MegaRAC OneTree™ Community Edition, an open-source, OpenBMC™-based firmware solution for AI factory and data center management. Together with this release, AMI is also sharing a preview of the upcoming AMI Rack Manager software solution for AI rack management. Additionally, the company is unveiling a new Partner Alliance program designed to consolidate and strengthen OpenBMC™ support across the data center ecosystem.

These moves underscore a renewed focus from AMI on scaling open innovation to address a myriad of challenges facing data center operators in managing the $2.02 trillion in infrastructure expected to be deployed in data centers by 20321.

MegaRAC OneTree Community Edition: A Unified Foundation for Open-Source BMC

MegaRAC OneTree Community Edition (CE) represents AMI's deepened commitment to open-source firmware innovation. Released under the same license as the Linux Foundation's OpenBMC project, MegaRAC OneTree CE tackles a persistent challenge in the data center management landscape: fragmentation of the control plane of data center infrastructure.

MegaRAC OneTree CE provides a solid, single codebase with wide system support, built on a standards-based design that aligns with the needs of silicon providers, server OEMs and ODMs, and AI factory operators. Its architecture focuses on modern management protocols and interfaces, giving operators a consistent, extensible platform for BMC firmware across diverse hardware environments.

"Today's announcement of MegaRAC OneTree CE, as well as our broader commitment to open-source innovation for complex AI factory management will help address the critical challenges of managing today's heterogeneous fragmented infrastructure landscape." said Sanjoy Maity, CEO of AMI. "Our deep collaboration with leaders across the data center value chain places AMI in a unique position to lead open technology innovation, and we look forward to leveraging our firmware expertise for the critical requirements for AI factory advancement."

MegaRAC OneTree CE expands on what upstream OpenBMC delivers today. It includes expanded IPMI 2.0 support, enhanced virtual media options, and integration of the latest baseboard management protocols, including MCTP, PLDM, and SPDM. AMI designed MegaRAC OneTree CE to develop new features openly - shaped by and with the community.

Addressing Industry Needs for AI Rack Scale Management

As AI rack-scale deployments become more prevalent, they are introducing new management challenges across the industry. AI infrastructure is no longer managed server by server. Instead, management has shifted to the rack level, with responsibility extending beyond compute to include power, cooling, networking, and other critical infrastructure components.

To address this expanded management scope, MegaRAC OneTree™ CE provides an open-source, extensible foundation that can now incorporate the management of power, cooling, and networking resources. Building on this capability, AMI is developing its software-based AMI Rack Manager solution to unify all rack-level components into a single point of management. This solution is built on AMI's work with the OpenRMC-DM initiative of the Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) and is in progress toward listing in the OCP Marketplace.

AMI Partner Alliance Program: Building a Unified Ecosystem for Technology Innovation

Alongside the MegaRAC OneTree CE launch, AMI announced a new Partner Alliance program to spearhead value chain innovation and ensure the industry is working together to tackle the significant challenges of complex data center oversight. This initiative will bring technology leaders together to accelerate adoption, standardization, and interoperability of solutions for a wide range of data center infrastructure.

AMI Partnership Forum for Open Compute at OCP EMEA Summit

AMI will host its inaugural Partnership Forum for Open Compute on April 28, the day prior to the start of OCP EMEA Summit, to provide a closer look at the many initiatives announced today. This event will bring together industry leaders, OCP sponsors, and ecosystem partners for discussions on deeper collaboration in firmware innovation. Organized with support from OCP and Summit sponsors including Arm and Microsoft, it will feature AMI Chief Commercial Officer Ken Sun as the opening keynote speaker.

Visit AMI at OCP EMEA Summit to Learn More

AMI will showcase MegaRAC OneTree Community Edition in Booth A23 throughout the 2026 OCP EMEA Summit, taking place from April 29-30 in Barcelona. Attendees can see live demonstrations, meet AMI technical leadership and learn how to get involved with the MegaRAC OneTree CE open-source community and the new AMI Partner Alliance.

MegaRAC OneTree Community Edition is available now on the OCP Marketplace. Additional details, documentation, and community resources will be published in the coming weeks.

About AMI

AMI is Firmware Reimagined for modern computing. As a global leader in dynamic firmware for security, orchestration and manageability solutions, AMI enables the world's compute platforms - from on‑premises to the cloud to the edge. AMI's industry‑leading foundational technology and unwavering customer support have generated lasting partnerships and spurred innovation for some of the most prominent brands in the high‑tech sector.

OpenBMC is a trademark of LF Projects, LLC. MegaRAC OneTree™ is a trademark of AMI US Holdings, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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SOURCE AMI