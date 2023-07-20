AMI Announces Firmware Support of NVIDIA Grace CPU and GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips for High-Performance Computing and AI Applications

News provided by

AMI

20 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

ATLANTA, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI®, the global leader in Dynamic Firmware for worldwide computing, today announced firmware support for the NVIDIA Grace™ CPU and GH200 Grace Hopper™ Superchips. A member of the NVIDIA Partner Network program, AMI is strategically placing and committing its global resources to support OEMs/ODMs and power their NVIDIA Grace platforms for giant-scale high-performance computing (HPC) and AI applications.

"AMI is the most experienced independent firmware vendor in the industry. At AMI, we bring decades of experience and knowledge and have integrated our firmware solutions in billions of computing platforms worldwide," says Sanjoy Maity, CEO at AMI. "We look forward to collaborating with NVIDIA to help grow its ecosystem and make NVIDIA Grace a success." 

Benefits of AMI's support for NVIDIA Grace CPU and Grace Hopper Superchips include:

  • Compliance, validation, and support of Arm® technology
  • Modification of various utilities and tools for Arm-based platforms
  • Enabling technology modules to fit NVIDIA's architecture including Flash, NVRAM, TCG, IPMI, and others
  • Reduction in triage time for integration of hardware re-designs and firmware workarounds
  • Global support and commitment with on-site assistance as needed

AMI's firmware support for NVIDIA Grace and Grace Hopper Superchips is available now. For more information, contact AMI sales.

NVIDIA Grace and Grace Hopper are trademarks or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and/or elsewhere. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About AMI:
AMI is Firmware Reimagined for modern computing. As a global leader in Dynamic Firmware for security, orchestration, and manageability solutions, AMI enables the world's compute platforms from on-premises to the cloud to the edge. AMI's industry-leading foundational technology and unwavering customer support have generated lasting partnerships and spurred innovation for some of the most prominent brands in the high-tech industry. For more information, visit ami.com.

Follow AMI on LinkedIn and Twitter to receive the latest news and announcements.

SOURCE AMI

