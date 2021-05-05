AMI Announces Partnership With EIT Manufacturing

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Manufacturing International, Inc. (AMI), a Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group, Inc. subsidiary, proudly announces that it is the first non-European entity ever to close a network cooperation agreement with EIT Manufacturing, Europe's largest manufacturing innovation community. The partnership will work to further cultivate and advance manufacturing innovation on a global level by promoting digitally transformative technologies.

"As the first and only non-European entity to date with a network cooperation agreement, AMI's partnership with EIT Manufacturing is incredibly significant and a great honor," said AMI CEO and National Academy Member Dr. Stephan Biller. "AMI and EIT Manufacturing share many business synergies and are united in driving worldwide manufacturing innovation. In today's manufacturing ecosystem even small to medium-sized companies are global in that they participate in global supply chains. Through this partnership, we will leverage the resources and expertise of both organizations to empower manufacturers of all sizes with the digitally transformative technologies that are critical to success in the global economy."

Founded in August 2020, AMI is a non-profit organization focused on creating a fully digitally transformed global manufacturing industry. AMI seeks to advance innovative technologies and best practices throughout global manufacturing markets by accelerating the digital transformation of small to medium-sized manufacturers (SMMs) with simple, secure, and ultra-low-cost smart manufacturing solutions.

EIT Manufacturing is supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union (EU). The Institute supports the development of dynamic pan-European partnerships—EIT Knowledge and Innovation Communities (KICs)—among leading companies, research labs, and universities.

As one of eight EIT KICs, EIT Manufacturing's primary mission is to bring European stakeholders focused on manufacturing together in innovation ecosystems that add unique value to European products, processes, and services, and inspire the creation of globally competitive and sustainable manufacturing. Specifically, global outreach contributes to EIT's goal of being the leading European initiative that empowers innovators and entrepreneurs to develop world-class solutions to societal challenges and create growth and skilled jobs.

Of the significance of this partnership with AMI, Antoni Pijoan, Director of EIT Manufacturing Co-location West, who is responsible for the global outreach program said, "This agreement is fully in-line with our cross-KIC global outreach activities. Partnering with AMI brings us one step closer to fulfilling our vision toward global collaboration for innovation."

About AMI

Advanced Manufacturing International, Inc. is a non-profit organization focused on accelerating the digital transformation of small to medium-sized manufacturers (SMMs) with simple, secure, and ultra-low-cost solutions. AMI is led by industry veterans with decades of experience in delivering production level, smart, digital solutions, and cultural transformations to manufacturing—all without breaking the bank. AMI is a subsidiary of the Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group, Inc. (MTDG) and is based in Clearwater, Fla.

