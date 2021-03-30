AMI Appoints SMLC Strategic Advisory Council and BoD

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Manufacturing International, Inc. (AMI), a Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group, Inc. (MTDG) subsidiary, proudly announces the appointments to the Strategic Advisory Council (SAC) and Board of Directors (BoD) of its Smart Manufacturing Leadership Consortium (SMLC) business unit.

As a membership organization, AMI's SMLC is guided by its SAC, which is comprised of leading experts in smart technologies from throughout industry. The SAC works closely with both the BoD and the Managing Director.

"Today's announcement of the appointments to the SAC, BoD, and Managing Director is an important milestone for AMI," said AMI CEO Dr. Stephan Biller. "With our SMLC affiliation complete and these appointments filled, we can now focus on the needs of our membership by empowering their organizations with the transformative potential of smart manufacturing technologies."

The SAC works in conjunction with the membership community, sharing ideas and strategies for the SAC to consider, adopt, and deploy. The inaugural SAC is led by Chair Michelle Pastel, Sr. Manager of Manufacturing 4.0, Corning Incorporated, and Vice Chair Lance Fountaine, Global Operations Automation, Digitalization & Analytics Leader, Cargill, Inc. Other SAC appointees from the SMLC member community include:

Robert Graybill , CEO, Nimbis Services, Inc.

, CEO, Nimbis Services, Inc. Larry Megan , Ph.D., Vice President of Product Development, AMI

, Ph.D., Vice President of Product Development, AMI Doug Stevens , Principal, Finkelstein Consulting , Inc.

, Principal, , Inc. Denise Swink , Principal, Swink Consulting

, Principal, Swink Consulting Jim Wetzel , Co-Founder, NxGen Group LLC

The BoD, along with the Managing Director, oversees the operations and resource allocation for programs and activities. The BoD is led by Chair Dean L. Bartles, Ph.D., FSME, FASME, MTDG President and CEO, with MTDG Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Gene Berkebile serving as Secretary & Treasurer. Also serving on the BoD are:

George Barnych , MTDG Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

, MTDG Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Stephan Biller , Ph.D., MTDG Chief Strategic Officer and AMI President and CEO

Additionally, AMI Vice President of Business Development Dan Nagy has been named the Managing Director. Nagy will work with the SAC and the BoD to help members integrate digital transformative technologies, align business goals, improve manufacturing operations and supply chains, increase membership collaboration opportunities, and drive innovation.

"It is a privilege to lead and work with this industry-led consortium to accelerate the adoption of smart manufacturing technologies," said Nagy. "Peer-to-peer interactions can rapidly manifest innovative solutions to the implementation challenges that many organizations face. With AMI's and SMLC's combined synergies, I believe we can make a significant contribution to realizing a fully digitally transformed manufacturing industry."

About AMI

Advanced Manufacturing International, Inc. is a non-profit organization focused on accelerating the digital transformation of small- to medium-sized manufacturers with simple, secure, and ultra-low-cost solutions. AMI is led by industry veterans with experience in delivering production-level, smart, digital solutions and cultural transformations to manufacturing — all without breaking the bank. AMI is a subsidiary of the Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group, Inc. and is based in Clearwater, Florida. Visit https://advmfg.org/.

