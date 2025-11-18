AMI DCM × Cupola360 Join Forces to Create a New Era of "Virtual-Physical Integration" for Data Centers, Delivering a Reality Remote Management Solution that Combines Data and Visual Intelligence

Integrating the AMI Data Center Manager (DCM) with the panoramic imaging technology of Cupola360, a subsidiary of ASPEED Technology, this collaboration extends the achievements of AMI and ASPEED's long-term partnership in BMC solutions to deliver more efficient and secure data center operations and maintenance.

HSINCHU, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI, a global leader in data center management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Cupola360 Inc., a subsidiary of ASPEED Technology specializing in 360-degree panoramic smart patrol and Reality Remote Management (RRM). Building upon AMI's long-standing collaboration with ASPEED in the field of Baseboard Management Controller (BMC), the partnership integrates the AMI Data Center Manager (DCM) platform with Cupola360's panoramic imaging technology, extending the "virtual server world" managed by BMC into the "physical visual world" captured by Cupola360. Together, the companies aim to create a new paradigm of virtual-physical integration for data center operations, bridging remote server management with Reality Remote Management (RRM).

As data center operational environments grow increasingly complex with challenges such as multi-vendor equipment integration, energy consumption monitoring, temperature and cooling management, and facility security, AMI DCM provides real-time, device-level monitoring, power and thermal prediction, asset management, and visual analytics. When combined with Cupola360's panoramic cameras and real-time image stitching technology, the solution enables zero-blind-spot, 360-degree AI-powered visual patrol, safeguarding critical data center assets and sensitive information. It also supports a wide range of applications, including data center operations and maintenance, smart factories, smart cities, and robotics. This joint solution effectively addresses the limitations of traditional surveillance systems, such as reliance on a large number of cameras, complex AI processing, and post-incident video analysis, transforming monitoring from passive recording into proactive patrol and achieving complementary functionality between real-time visual patrol and conventional surveillance.

Building on the strong foundation of collaboration between AMI and ASPEED Technology in BMC solutions, this initiative further integrates the panoramic imaging technology of Cupola360, a subsidiary of ASPEED, enabling real-time monitoring deployments across the data center, from board level and rack level to facility level sensing. Through the AMI DCM platform, users can not only access and analyze server-side data collected by BMC, but also combine it with Cupola360's panoramic visual information and AMI DCM's data analytics and operational management capabilities. This comprehensive integration delivers an intuitive, visualized management interface that unifies monitoring from the motherboard to the entire data center, driving advancements across three key dimensions: energy efficiency, real-time equipment health monitoring, and smart security patrol, for centralized and holistic operational control.

Through the deployment of Cupola360 panoramic cameras, this collaboration enables real-time 360-degree visual monitoring of both the interior and exterior environments of data center facilities. Integrated with the AMI DCM data platform, it allows synchronized monitoring of equipment power consumption, temperature, and thermal performance. Combining Cupola360's panoramic live video with a highly scalable open AI platform, the solution supports multiple detection functions such as personnel movement tracking and anomaly alerts, enhancing the visual perception capabilities of the DCM platform and significantly improving the efficiency of safety patrols.

At the same time, by leveraging AMI DCM's real-time historical data analytics in combination with visual data collected by Cupola360, including motion and alert events within the facility, enterprises can achieve more precise maintenance scheduling, asset renewal planning, and energy optimization. The integration of both platforms provides administrators with a single-pane-of-glass interface for viewing live videos, data, alerts, and reports, greatly streamlining workflows and enhancing overall visualization and management efficiency. Furthermore, the solution supports power and thermal management for large-scale AI/HPC data center architectures (with AMI DCM already supporting GPU/AI cluster environments) and is fully compatible with multi-vendor heterogeneous infrastructures, enhancing flexibility and performance in complex system integration. This joint solution delivers multiple benefits for data center operators, including:

Reducing manual patrol efforts and increasing anomaly detection accuracy through the integration of visual and data intelligence, thereby lowering operational costs.

Enhancing personnel safety and preventing intrusion or operational errors through 360-degree visual monitoring and AI-based smart patrol.

Transforming maintenance management from passive response to proactive prediction, evolving from pure data monitoring to holistic visual-data management.

Improving energy efficiency by enabling real-time visibility into power consumption, cooling, and thermal bottlenecks, helping organizations achieve carbon-reduction and ESG sustainability goals.

The integration of Cupola360's panoramic footage with the AMI DCM data management platform will further accelerate the adoption of smart data center operations, symbolizing Cupola360's extension of ASPEED's server management applications into the physical realm of Reality Remote Management (RRM), achieving a seamless connection between data and visualization.

About Cupola360

Cupola360 Inc., and its brand, was established in 2018 as a 100% owned subsidiary of ASPEED Technology. It provides comprehensive 360° panoramic video solutions backed by years of R&D expertise. Its product portfolio covers Reality Remote Management (RRM) business, including Cupola360 panoramic cameras for remote management and patrol, software services, AVoIP video extension business, and related SoC design and manufacturing. Cupola360 is committed to collaborating closely with AI solution providers, system integrators, and channel partners to advance AI-powered panoramic visualization for Reality Remote Management (RRM) across diverse industries. By transforming traditional passive monitoring into proactive smart patrol, Cupola360 delivers real-world AI smart patrol and Reality Remote Management (RRM) solutions for a wide range of industries, including data centers, smart factories, smart cities, smart dining, and smart construction. For more information, please visit: https://cupola360.com

SOURCE Cupola360 Inc.