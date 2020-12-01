AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI) Contracted by CDC to Study Spread of COVID-19 on University of Wisconsin Campuses

RESTON, Va., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI) is contracted by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to determine the prevalence of asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers on college campuses and what can be done to slow the spread of the disease.

The CDC, based in Atlanta, GA, is contracting AMI to bolster COVID-19 testing sites to obtain blood samples of students from the Madison and Oshkosh campuses of the University of Wisconsin. The CDC will compare the new samples with samples taken at the beginning of Fall semester in September. The findings will help answer the question of how long antibodies stay present in the human body and whether these antibodies could protect individuals from reinfection.

About AMI

AMI Expeditionary Healthcare is nationally and globally distributed. Physician-owned and physician-led, AMI has been providing healthcare solutions for over a decade in some of the most remote, challenging, and under-resourced environments in the world. AMI has delivered countless healthcare solutions and more than 7,000 medical personnel to upwards of 100 clinical and hospital settings on four continents. AMI is headquartered in Reston, VA.

