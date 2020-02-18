AMI Global accepted to Leaders Innovation Forum for Technology (LIFT)

AMI Global's technology enables remote connectivity, data collection, and analytic capabilities to equipment assets across water and wastewater networks, enabling operators to track equipment performance, thereby reducing maintenance costs and improving energy efficiency. The company's solutions consist of a hardware, firmware, and software "stack" and are designed to be customizable and turn-key. By utilizing AMI's integrated solution, municipal operators avoid complicated 3rd party software integrations, leverage pump and motor-specific features, and reduce hardware and connectivity costs.

Acceptance to the LIFT Technology Scans program gives AMI Global a direct channel to communicate with nearly 900 water utilities across the globe to identify operational risks and cost savings opportunities that may be addressed through technology.

"LIFT is helping public utilities discover and adopt technologies that can significantly improve their operational performance," said David Drake, founder of AMI Global. "We are honored to be part of this important work."

LIFT is a multi-pronged initiative developed by The Water Research Foundation and the Water Environment Federation that helps water agencies, technology providers, consultants, academics, investors, federal agencies, NGOs and others bring new water technology to the industry quickly and efficiently. The program places a strong focus on identifying technical underpinnings in water hardware and software with the potential for positive impact at member facilities.

For more information on the LIFT Technology Scan Program, visit the website at https://liftlink.werf.org/. To see more information about AMI Global's application, visit https://liftlink.werf.org/public/f8e096bf861e587c4e84720561e4e5bf.

About AMI Global

AMI Global helps manufacturers add remote connectivity, data collection, device control, and analytic capabilities to pumps, motors, and variable speed drives. As an AMI partner, customers receive turnkey digital integration, development, and go-to-market support to ensure successful commercialization. For more information visit amiglobal.com.

