AMI Launches-First Mobile "Duchess Diaries" App With Exclusive Content Leading Up To Royal Wedding

"Leveraging the vast network of world class reporters, photographers, and royal experts, the app will be the premier destination for anyone looking to not just keep up, but engage with every minute, of this historic and celebrated time in royals history."

The Duchess Diaries is the premiere destination for fans of the royal family to get the latest news and updates leading up to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, the arrival of Duchess Kate and Prince William's third child, and Princess Eugenie's nuptials.

The app will leverage the vast roster of expert celebrity journalists and royal watchers that are part of the AMI Celebrity Group to provide exclusive wedding and baby details, fashion updates, breaking news and much more.

Created in partnership with MAZ, Duchess Diaries will provide the latest and greatest news on the entire royal family with original articles, photos, and video in the app daily.

"With Duchess Diaries, AMI has created a truly, cross-platform channel delivering real-time coverage of a major historical event," said Shouvik Paul, Chief Revenue Officer at MAZ. "They continue to set the benchmark for making their content available to their audiences everywhere."

The free app will be available for download on iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, Android, and Apple TV.

