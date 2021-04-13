AMI-Led Team Selected as a CESMII Smart Manufacturing Innovation Project Awardee

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Manufacturing International, Inc. (AMI), a Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group, Inc. subsidiary, proudly announces that an AMI-led project team was selected by the Department of Energy's CESMII—the Smart Manufacturing Institute™ as a Smart Manufacturing Innovation Project awardee.

The Smart Manufacturing Innovation Projects are designed to rapidly develop solutions to solve challenging manufacturing use cases for processes and equipment relevant for CESMII's membership. Specifically, the Innovation Projects seek to solve real-world manufacturing problems, including process and operation challenges, improving energy productivity, performance, quality, and efficiency, by leveraging CESMII's Smart Manufacturing Innovation Platform™.

"AMI and our partners are honored to be selected as a Smart Manufacturing Innovation Project awardee," said AMI CEO Dr. Stephan Biller. "This project will contribute to the democratization of smart manufacturing by demonstrating the transformative capabilities of digital technologies. Smart manufacturing technologies allow data to flow more freely across operations, enabling manufacturers of all sizes to leverage this information more cost-effectively and make significant improvements in operations, productivity, efficiency, and environmental sustainability."

The AMI project team seeks to demonstrate a cost-effective digital solution based on affordable, on-premise machine connectivity devices (edge hardware), Smart Manufacturing Innovation Platform and structured information models to lower the cost for adopting smart manufacturing technologies at three manufacturers in the chemicals, furniture, and precision manufacturing sectors. This project will help in understanding and reducing the potential bottlenecks for small to medium-sized manufacturers in terms of the cost of adopting smart manufacturing technologies.

"Smart manufacturing will make the American manufacturing sector more productive, more energy-efficient, and more competitive on a global scale," said Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Kelly Speakes-Backman. "DOE's investments in smart manufacturing will accelerate the adoption of these technologies and processes, helping companies to create new, integrated systems and support their competitiveness around the world."

About AMI

Advanced Manufacturing International, Inc. is a non-profit organization focused on accelerating the digital transformation of small to medium-sized manufacturers with simple, secure, and ultra-low-cost solutions. AMI is led by industry veterans with decades of experience in delivering production level, smart, digital solutions, and cultural transformations to manufacturing—all without breaking the bank. AMI is a subsidiary of the Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group, Inc. (MTDG) and is based in Clearwater, Fla. Visit https://advmfg.org/.

About Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group, Inc.

The Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group, Inc. is the 501(c)(3) not-for-profit holding company of both the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM) and Advanced Manufacturing International, Inc. Visit https://mtdg.org/.

About CESMII, the Smart Manufacturing Institute™

CESMII is the United States' national institute on Smart Manufacturing. Founded in 2016, in partnership with Department of Energy's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE), CESMII is the third institute funded by EERE's Advanced Manufacturing Office and is part of Manufacturing USA®, a network of federally funded institutes. Visit www.CESMII.org.

Contact: Dan Nagy, (724)972-0178

SOURCE Advanced Manufacturing International, Inc