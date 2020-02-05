AMI Metering Markets & Companies, 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global AMI Metering Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart meters are the bedrock component of a future smart grid. The smart meter market is driven by the reduction of non-technical loss, their essential role in the effective integration of renewable energy, and government initiatives and regulations.

Global AMI metering market revenue grew 29.8% from 2017 to 2018, reaching $6,931.5 million; revenue is expected to reach $7,898.3 million by 2025. China will remain a key market as it replaces first-generation meters, but a wave of second-generation metering in the United States, Canada, and Italy also will drive growth. Significant growth also is expected in the Asia-Pacific region and India.



Leading companies are now looking at positioning themselves as trend-setters for emerging business models by incorporating a products-to-services smart metering portfolio, and providing customized offerings to utilities, such as smart meter as a service and infrastructure as a service. More companies are consolidating to gain a competitive advantage through comprehensive product and solution offerings across the smart energy value chain.



The Research Radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the Research Radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the Research Radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The publisher analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the Research Radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

Key Topics Covered



1. Industry Overview



2. Global AMI Metering Market

The Research Radar

Description of Companies Plotted

3. C2A - Market Participant Profiles

Landis+Gyr

Itron

Sagemcom

Iskraemeco

EDMI

Kamstrup A/S

Honeywell-Elster

Aclara Technologies LLC/Hubbell Power Systems Inc.

Aidon OY

ADD Grup

Shenzhen Kaifa

Hexing Electrical

4. The Last Word

Key Takeaways

5. About the Research Radar

2 Major Indices, 10 Analytical Ingredients, 1 Platform

C2A

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gu1gak

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

