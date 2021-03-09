AMI Strategies Provides Services Within Michigan's MiDEAL

LIVONIA, Mich., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI Strategies, an industry leader in enterprise expense and mobility management, has been awarded a vendor contract in the state of Michigan's MiDEAL Extended Purchasing Program. This allows Michigan cities, townships, villages, counties, school districts, universities, colleges and nonprofit hospitals to buy goods and services from state contracts.

"Connecting and collaborating with Michigan-based business has been a part of our DNA since we started our company 30 years ago," said Jane Sydlowski, founder and CEO of AMI Strategies. "We're delighted to be able to engage with more members of the Michigan community, and we look forward to working within the more streamlined framework for contracting that MiDEAL provides."

As a MiDEAL vendor, the state has already established its contract with AMI Strategies and pre-negotiated terms and conditions. As a result, MiDEAL members can partner with AMI Strategies without first conducting an RFP – saving valuable time and resources and reducing the administrative burden of seeking out new vendor relationships.

Available under the under the invoice auditing software section of the MiDEAL vendor list (contract number 200000000358), AMI's temNOW platform gives MiDEAL members:

Clear inventory - visibility into each piece of a businesses' telephony (fixed and mobile) inventory

Paperless workflow - invoices & contracts are converted into a digital format that's organized and searchable

Automated auditing - all of the pieces of a company's bills are automated to optimize spend & find hidden savings

Cost savings - proven to identify up to 30% savings on annual technology spend

Headquartered in Michigan for over 29 years, AMI Strategies partners with clients to drive optimal business results by managing their technical, financial, and operational processes and data for their technology estate. With a drive for innovating for future trends, our skilled team focuses on listening first, learning and documenting processes, and ultimately building applications to generate the most efficient workflow possible. Serving Clients in every continent, AMI offers a suite of global solutions for Expense Management (TEM) and Managed Mobility Service (Helpdesk, Self-help Portal, Order and Procurement) which encompasses full management and integration of invoices, assets, and orders. AMI is a diversity supplier and Women Owned Business Enterprise - WBE (Certification Number: W070241).

