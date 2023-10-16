AMI to Drive Intel® DCM's Future and Broaden Manageability Solutions for Sustainable Data Centers

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI®, the leader in foundational technology for sustainable, scalable, and secure global computing, is set to drive the future of Intel Data Center Manager (DCM) as it takes over the development, sales, and support of DCM under an agreement with Intel. This strategic transition empowers AMI to lead further the innovation and expansion of the Intel DCM product.

With a unique position in the industry, AMI plays a pivotal role in enabling the cloud and data center ecosystem for all compute platforms. Intel DCM empowers data centers with the capability to manage and fine-tune server performance, energy consumption, and cooling efficiency. This operational optimization reduces the total cost of ownership, improves sustainability, and elevates performance benchmarks.

"We thank Intel for trusting AMI to lead Intel DCM into the future. This solution for efficient data center management will play a crucial role in enhancing the operational eco-efficiency of the data centers. It empowers data center managers with real-time insights into energy usage, thermal status, device health, and asset management," says Sanjoy Maity, CEO at AMI. "AMI remains steadfast in aiding data center operators in achieving their manageability and sustainability objectives."

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or elsewhere. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About AMI:
AMI is Firmware Reimagined for modern computing. As a global leader in Dynamic Firmware for security, orchestration, and manageability solutions, AMI enables the world's compute platforms from on-premises to the cloud to the edge. AMI's industry-leading foundational technology and unwavering customer support have generated lasting partnerships and spurred innovation for some of the most prominent brands in the high-tech industry. For more information, visit ami.com.

