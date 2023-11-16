AMI to Enable Arm Ecosystem with Arm SystemReady SR-SIE Certified UEFI and BMC Firmware on the NVIDIA® GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip Platform

AMI

16 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI is pleased to announce that it has become one of the first Independent Firmware Vendors (IFV) to receive the Arm SystemReady SR v2.4 with Security Interface Extension (SIE) v1.2 certificate for the NVIDIA GH200 P4352 Reference Platform with AMI's Aptio V System Firmware solution. This marks another noteworthy achievement for AMI's solutions as they continue to enable Arm SystemReady SR certificates on NVIDIA GH200-based platforms.

"The certification allows them to bet on a wide range of software applications, infrastructure solutions, firmware, and even entire operating systems with drivers that may have never been run before on our latest silicon before with the confidence that it "just works," says Ian Finder, Principal Product Lead, Grace at NVIDIA.

As the leading UEFI and BMC firmware provider for the Arm and x86 ecosystem, AMI recognizes the significance of the Arm SystemReady certification program, ensuring that Arm-based systems and solutions "just work" out of the box with standard operating systems, hypervisors, and software. AMI is focused on delivering interoperable, scalable, and secure foundational firmware solutions to the Arm ecosystem to reduce development and maintenance costs while enhancing reliability and hardware support.

"Industry-wide collaboration on architecture standards is vital to enabling a thriving software ecosystem, which is key to realizing the value of diverse and innovative silicon solutions. We look forward to continuing to work with AMI to deliver SystemReady certified platforms to market, fast-tracking a new generation of Arm-based servers purpose-built for the AI era," says Dong Wei, Lead Standards Architect and Fellow, Arm.

As AMI continues to expand its support for industry partners seeking SystemReady SR certifications on their NVIDIA GH200-based platforms, we invite ODM/OEMs to explore AMI solutions for certified, reliable, and future-proof firmware solutions. Our solutions offer faster time-to-market with robust engineering support for future updates, platform porting efforts, and feature customization requests. In addition, AMI is also actively participating in the Arm ecosystem effort to establish the compliance framework for the Server Base Manageability Requirements (SBMR) specification using its BMC Firmware (AMI MegaRAC SP-X) solution.

 All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners in the US and/or elsewhere.

News Releases in Similar Topics

