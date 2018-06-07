Amica Mutual Insurance Company Selects Salesforce and Guidewire to Raise the Bar for Customer Satisfaction

Amica has won 46 J.D. Power awards for customer satisfaction. The company is so committed to its mission of building enduring relationships with policyholders that even with disconnected legacy technologies, it has achieved strong retention rates. However, customer expectations are rising every day, driven by the convenience of mobile and social technologies. Amica knows that to continue delivering award-winning service, it needs a unified customer relationship management (CRM) platform.

With Salesforce and Guidewire, Amica's representatives, who handle both sales- and service-related questions, will have a single view for every customer interaction, eliminating the need to toggle between systems to piece together information. With the right data at their fingertips, they'll be able to deliver personalized experiences and assist new and existing policyholders quickly and seamlessly—whether the customer needs a quote, information about a current policy or help paying a bill.

"We've won many awards and our customers stay with us for a long time, but we've been doing it without CRM technology," said Peter Moreau, CIO, Amica. "Today, when our customers contact us they expect us to know them. Salesforce and Guidewire will enable that, accelerating our ability to use our data and take action on it, improving first-call resolution and overall customer satisfaction."

Amica is deploying Salesforce Financial Services Cloud and two apps developed by Guidewire through its partnership with Salesforce—Guidewire ProducerEngage and Guidewire ServiceRepEngage. The Guidewire apps will help Amica manage insurance operations including policies and billing. That data will then flow through Financial Services Cloud, creating a 360-degree view of policyholders and data with actionable insights for representatives. With Financial Services Cloud, Amica representatives will also have sales and service tools that support richer, more personalized customer engagement.

"Insurers aren't just competing with one another anymore based on their product offerings—they're competing on the quality of the customer experience," said Rohit Mahna, SVP and GM of Financial Services, Salesforce. "With Salesforce and Guidewire, Amica is continuing to put its customers first, deploying a unified CRM that will enable its representatives to maximize their relationships with policyholders and provide great experiences."

"We are excited that Amica has chosen to extend the excellent customer service it provides by leveraging the power of Salesforce and our Digital applications in this way," said Ayan Sarkar, Principal Business Owner, Digital, Guidewire. "Amica recognizes that equipping its representatives with a 360-degree customer view is the foundation critical to providing the award-winning service it is known for."

About Amica Insurance

Amica Mutual Insurance Co., the nation's oldest mutual insurer of automobiles, was founded in 1907. The company, based in Lincoln, Rhode Island, is a national writer of auto, home, marine and umbrella insurance. Life coverage is available through Amica Life Insurance Company, a wholly owned subsidiary. Amica employs more than 3,800 people in 44 offices across the country. For more information, visit Amica.com.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: http://www.salesforce.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the software that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers need to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change. We combine three elements – core processing, data and analytics, and digital engagement – into a technology platform that enhances insurers' ability to engage and empower their customers and employees. More than 300 P&C insurers around the world have selected Guidewire. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com. Follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

