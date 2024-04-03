Amicable Financial Launches Free Workshops to Help Over 77 Million Struggling Americans

MIAMI, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent surveys reveal alarming statistics: In the U.S., over 77 million Americans struggle to meet bill deadlines, 39% carry revolving credit card debt, and only 59% of adults report having savings.

In the face of these challenges, Amicable Financial is making a bold move toward financial education by offering an exciting initiative to democratize financial knowledge: launching a series of dynamic workshops free of charge.

Kingsley Asukwo , affectionately known as the King of Finance, is the mastermind behind this great initiative. He is recognized for his financial service excellence and outstanding teaching methods.

"I am passionate about helping individuals, families, and businesses achieve financial security and success. They needed accessible, personalized financial guidance, and I wanted to fill that gap." Kingsley mentions.

Amicable Financial aims to share this vital knowledge with the U.S. masses. These workshops include teaching the fundamentals of devising adequate budgets, implementing saving strategies, managing debts, and planning one's retirement.

These workshops can also be customized to match the financial knowledge levels of each participant, ensuring that everyone can access this high-quality education. Whether you prefer in-person sessions, virtual seminars, or a combination, these workshops will provide the necessary tools to secure your financial future.

"I am committed to providing high-quality educational content that is both accessible and practical, ensuring that participants walk away with actionable insights they can apply to their own financial lives." Kingsley shares.

Having already made significant strides in fulfilling its goal of educating 1 million families by 2020, Amicable Financial now sets its sights on an even more ambitious mission: to educate 30 million families by 2030.

They understand that true financial well-being includes every aspect of an individual's economic life.

They're helping families and individuals by imparting essential financial literacy and empowering people to take decisive action; the company seeks to propel the U.S. community towards a brighter, more protected future.

About the Company:

Amicable Financial, led by the visionary Kingsley Asukwo , stands out as a remarkable company in terms of financial empowerment. It specializes in financial services and offers tailored solutions for asset protection, wealth building, retirement planning, and real estate investing. Amicable Financial also provides personalized consultations, debt management, retirement and insurance planning, estate planning, and tax optimization strategies. It equips individuals, families, and businesses with the tools and techniques to achieve financial independence.

