Amics Consulting Group Announces Launch of Music Distribution Platform

Amics Music Distribution will support artists in putting their work directly in front of audiences worldwide.

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amics Consulting Group, also known as Amics Digital Solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its exciting new music distribution platform, Amics Music Distribution.

Amics Digital Solutions is an experienced marketing agency with powerful human resources in creativity and development. The company offers a host of competitive and quality digital marketing solutions for businesses, including social media management, Google/TikTok Ads, Facebook/Instagram campaign creation, email/SMS marketing, content creation, and programmatic ads, just to name a few. Since its inception over four years ago, the company has worked with almost 130 satisfied clients and 320 projects delivered.

In the company's latest news, Amics Consulting Group has launched a game-changing music distribution platform, Amics Music Distribution. The platform is specifically designed for music artists looking for comprehensive and effective music marketing services from industry professionals.

"Amics Music Distribution Services gets your music in front of millions of fans and listeners on all of your favorite streaming platforms and digital stores, like Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL, TikTok, and more," says CEO and founder of Amics Digital Solutions, Danny Silverio. "Likewise, Amics Distribution's Video Distribution Services allow you to upload your videos across Vevo, Amazon Video, TIDAL, Apple Music, and more from one convenient platform."

Through Amics Music Distribution, we offer a wide breadth of impactful services to offer our talented artist clients, including:

Music distribution, delivering music and videos directly to over 200+ streaming platforms, while enabling artists to collect 100% of their earnings worldwide

Customized and professional client services

Playlisting for easy pitch of releases for expertly curated playlists and editorial opportunities

Music publishing to administer, register, and license compositions, plus collecting publishing royalties on the artist's behalf

Real-time reporting to manage music, revenue, and data

Brand & media partnerships by working hands-on with brands such as the NFL, Collective Brewing, Crook & Marker, and more

Payment slips courtesy of Payee, with artists being able to invite collaborators and assign royalty percentages on individual assets

While Amics Music Distribution is the ultimate service for artists, the Amics group can offer dynamic and custom digital marketing solutions to all e-commerce brands, liquor manufacturers and distributors, and CPG brands that would benefit from a bilingual team with over 10 years of experience.

For more information about Amics Consulting Group and Amics Music Distribution, please visit https://amicsdigitalsolutions.com/.

About Amics Consulting Group

Amics Consulting Group was founded by four immigrants/sons of immigrants from the Bronx, NY, and Dominican Republic. Danny Silverio is the CEO, Founder, and Head of Operations, and Steve Arias is Co-Founder and Head of Customer Success. Both members have never forgotten their roots throughout their rise to success and always strive to make their families proud.

Contact Information

Danny Silverio

718-306-6409

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://amicsdigitalsolutions.com/

Amics Instagram: https://instagram.com/amicsconsultinggroup

Danny Silverio Instagram: https://instagram.com/formerlyknownashashtag

Steve Arias Instagram: https://instagram.com/steveallbusiness

PRESS CONTACT

Daneury Silverio

718-306-6409

https://amicsdigitalsolutions.com/

SOURCE Amics Consulting Group Inc.