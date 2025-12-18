Amicus Brain Unveils Amicus INTERACT, an AI App Tackling Dementia-Related Loneliness

Empowering meaningful conversations and preserving independence for people living with dementia

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amicus Brain Innovations today announced the launch of Amicus INTERACT, a first-of-its-kind AI-powered application designed to provide real-time guidance that enables meaningful conversations and helps reduce the social isolation often caused by memory loss and communication challenges. Amicus INTERACT—short for Insightful Navigation to Enrich Relationships, Amplify Connections, and Togetherness—is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Amicus INTERACT - AI for Cognitive Health Amicus INTERACT - Connection is Brain Health

As dementia progresses, communication can become increasingly difficult, leading to loneliness for both individuals and their loved ones. Amicus INTERACT provides a single, easy-to-use platform to start new conversations or respond to messages across text, WhatsApp, email and other communication channels. With AI support that adapts to the evolving needs of older adults, the app ensures that every message reflects the user's own voice and words.

"We created Amicus INTERACT to give a voice to those who need it most," said Dr. Dorai, AI researcher and CEO of Amicus Brain Innovations. "By harnessing AI responsibly, we enable people with dementia to express themselves more clearly and engage more fully in their relationships, thus restoring independence in communications."

Research shows that socially isolated older adults are 28% more likely to develop dementia, and loneliness itself increases dementia risk by 31%. In fact, late-life social isolation is estimated to contribute to around 5% of all dementia cases worldwide. By restoring confidence and clarity in communication, Amicus INTERACT helps preserve independence, strengthen social connections, and combat the loneliness that can accelerate cognitive decline.

"True innovation in the longevity economy isn't just about building smarter hardware; it's about designing solutions that restore dignity and choice. What stands out about Amicus Brain is how they are leveraging AI to tackle one of the most pervasive challenges of aging—social isolation. By using technology to bridge the communication gap, innovative apps like Amicus INTERACT can help empower older adults to remain the authors of their own stories and maintain the deep, meaningful connections that are vital for a joyful life," said Andy Miller, Senior Vice President, AgeTech Collaborative.

The app has been enthusiastically embraced by people with dementia, their care partners, and professionals who support them. One early user shared: "Love it, love it, love it! Using it early on… I'll be well prepared." Another noted: "The app adapts to individuals as their dementia progresses, which has the potential to be a game-changer."

Amicus INTERACT is now available for download with a free trial.

About Amicus Brain Innovations

Amicus Brain Innovations delivers AI-powered solutions designed to support individuals living with dementia and those who care for them. By applying the principles of Responsible AI, Amicus Brain brings practical tools to the marketplace that promote independence, dignity, and improved quality of life for those affected by cognitive decline.

